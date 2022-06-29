Proposed Trade Reunites Bulls with Hometown Hero

The Chicago Bulls took a step forward this season as they made a return to the NBA playoffs. Now that the offseason is in full swing the Bulls’ goal will be to improve and put themselves in a position to compete for a championship.

When free agency gets underway at 6 p.m. eastern time on June 30 the Bulls will immediately try to re-sign Zach LaVine to a max contract of five years $212 million. If the Bulls can retain LaVine the team will then turn their attention to addressing areas of need on the roster like rim protection and three-point shooting.

The Bulls will have two avenues to address those needs either by free agency or trade. Chicago has reportedly expressed interest in multiple targets this offseason on the trade market including Rudy Gobert and John Collins.

Proposed Trade

It’s no secret that the Bulls have been looking to trade third-year guard Coby White this offseason after he had a disappointing postseason. The emergence of rookie Ayo Dosunmu has also made White an expendable asset that could get the Bulls some help in areas of need.

The Bulls could also look to add another point guard to the roster that could lead the second unit and potentially start the season if Lonzo Ball is not ready to return. Enter a familiar face, the Bulls could pursue a trade for former guard Derrick Rose.

On ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine a trade of White and Derrick Jones Jr. could allow the Bulls to acquire Rose. The Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring younger point guards this offseason like Dejounte Murray and Jalen Brunson.

White would fit the Knicks’ current youth movement to build around R.J. Barrett. For the Bulls, Rose would provide them with veteran experience that could start if needed and lead the second unit.

This season Rose averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. He also shot an efficient 40.2% from three. This was the second season in a row that Rose has shot over 40% from three meaning he could also help with the Bulls’ lack of shooting.

Hometown Hero

Rose is from Chicago and was selected number one overall by the team in the 2008 draft. He went on to be named the NBA MVP in 2010-11 and was selected to three all-star games during his seven seasons in Chicago.

Rose has now played for four other teams including three seasons with the Knicks, part of one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

Rose still has two years left on the three-year $43.5 million deal he signed with the Knicks. At the end of that contract, Rose will be 35 and could potentially be ready to retire when you factor in all the injuries he’s sustained during his career.

A trade to the Bulls would give Rose a chance to retire with his hometown team and the team he started his career with. It would also help the Bulls add some needed depth to their roster.