Coby White Injury: ‘Mandatory’ Bulls Trade Could Land EuroLeague MVP

The Chicago Bulls‘ Coby White injured his left shoulder, and had surgery to repair it. He is expected to miss at least four months, and possibly as many as six. According to Mark Karantzoulis of Bulls HQ, finding a lead guard has gone from being a “priority” to being “mandatory.”

According to the Bulls’ official Twitter account:

Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder today to repair damage from an injury sustained this past weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team. He will be re-evaluated in four months.

According to NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson, White could be out even longer:

Coby White’s shoulder surgery repaired his labrum, per sources. The team release said he will be re-evaluated in 4 months. Depending on rehab, timeline is 4 months on front end and 6 months on back end, per sources.

It’s hard to argue with the notion considering Karantzoulis presents. Chicago was already expected to look for an upgrade over White at the position. Don’t sleep on the Bulls’ reported interest in Vasilije Micić, the Serbian-born, EuroLeague MVP. They will have to pry him away from the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he could step in and start from Day 1 in Chicago.

White’s Injury Could Ramp Up the Bulls’ Quest for a PG

As Karantzoulis stated, the Bulls were already expected to be among the most aggressive pursuers of the top point guard options. With White’s offseason wrecked, and the date of his return to action in question, Chicago has to find a starter before the end of the season.

The results of the NBA Draft Lottery will be a huge factor. If the Bulls secure a Top-4 pick in the draft, they will keep the selection for themselves, thereby positioning themselves to get one of the top point guard prospects available. If their pick falls outside of the Top 4, Chicago will relinquish the selection to the Orlando Magic as a part of the Nikola Vucevic deal.

We’ve all heard the Lonzo Ball rumors, and perhaps some other pipe dreams like a potential acquisition of Damian Lillard. However, a move to bring Micic to America might be more practical, and nearly as effective.

Micić is Right Fit for The Bulls

The 27-year-old is coming off the best season of his career. In 40 EuroLeague games this season, Micic averaged 16.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists while making just under 49% from the field and a shade below 39% from three. His performance for Anadolu Efes, the team he’s played for since the 2018-19 campaign, earned him EuroLeague MVP honors.

He is reportedly ready to make the move to the NBA, but doesn’t want to sit the bench. White’s injury and the Bulls’ shallow depth chart at point guard should ensure Micic would get an opportunity play regularly as a rookie.

Because of his ability to create, distribute, and shoot the long ball makes him a potentially valuable piece of Chicago’s puzzle.

