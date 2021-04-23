Coby White Has Strong Words For His Critics

The Chicago Bulls‘ Coby White has been playing some of his best basketball of the season, and after a rare lopsided win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, the second-year guard fired back at some of his critics.

During White’s post-game media session, he addressed questions about his development as a point guard. White cautioned what some described as an “instant-gratification society” to be patient.

White’s comments were captured in a tweet from the Bulls’ official Twitter account and were a part of NBC Sports’ Sam Smith’s game recap:

I just feel like in today’s day and age, everybody just wants it to happen now… I’m still learning, I’m still growing. I’ve had ups and downs, but I’m going to continue to keep learning and growing and be that sponge.

By The Numbers: White’s Strong Stretch of Play

Zach LaVine has missed the last five games in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol. White, who had been relegated to a reserve role, returned to the starting lineup in the All-Star’s absence.

White has responded. Along with Nikola Vucevic and a markedly better team defense performance, White has been a big reason Chicago has gone 3-2 with LaVine out of the lineup during this stretch.

The Bulls show support for their young guard posting his stats to Twitter in the last five games.

White has registered a cumulative +24 plus/minus rating in the last five contests beyond the three most basic stats. White had zero turnovers in the Bulls’ win over the Hornets, and he has just seven in the five games combined without LaVine.

White is undoubtedly playing smarter and under more control. White credited his improved point guard play to coaching from Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks.

White was asked about his recent trend of limiting mistakes, and he said:

Mo, man, he’s been on me the whole season about it, but especially now. Just taking care of the ball. Being the point guard, that’s my responsibility, so I give credit to Mo Cheeks. He has been on me about it, and he just told me make the simple play and go to A to B, not A to D or A to C. Just make it simple, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.

Bulls fans are hoping White continues to take to Cheeks’ coaching.

Should Coby White Remain in the Starting Lineup When Zach LaVine Returns?

At one point, perhaps a few weeks ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find a ton of people claiming White should be back in the starting lineup. However, after his recent stretch of positive play, there is reason to think the time on the bench, the more direct coaching from Cheeks, and a new opportunity to start might have taken White to the next level.

He’s the more athletic point guard the Bulls have, and he does have the ability to get hot from the outside. If he can continue to limit turnovers, he and LaVine might have an opportunity to finish the season as an intriguing backcourt.

