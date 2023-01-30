Bulls Have Engaged in Trade Talks For Playoff-Tested Vet: Report

The Chicago Bulls (23-26) are sticking to their guns according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, who says that the team has shown no indication that they plan on trading any of their big three – DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic.

He has also noted that guard Coby White – a former seventh-overall pick but one made by the previous front office – has been available for the past year.

To this point, the Bulls have not found a deal to their liking.

We may be getting close to some activity, though, as their asking price for the fourth-year man has come down from a young player and a draft pick to a solid player. White is in the final year of his rookie contract and headed for restricted free agency after the season. With that on the line, they are now showing an interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Bulls Discussed Trade for Jae Crowder Involving Coby White

“The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby White for Jae Crowder in recent weeks,” reports Matt Moore of The Action Network adding, “no real traction is thought to be present….But the Bulls and Blazers are two other teams interested in Crowder.”

Moore did not offer up any specific framework for the deal but the Bulls would have to add salary to satisfy league rules and have unused big man Marko Simonovic to add in if they so chose.

Bulls Get:

– Jae Crowder

Sun Get:

– Marko Simonovic

– Coby White

“Still 22, multiple teams talking themselves into White as a change of scenery candidate is reasonable,” Johnson wrote of White’s trade value. “The Bulls have fielded multiple trade offers for him since draft season. But he would not project to fetch as much as [DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic, and Alex Caruso] — perhaps a middling rotation player or protected pick if he’s traded alone. As part of a package, his value increases.”

White is averaging 8.2 points on 54.6% true shooting while knocking down 35.8% of his threes with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season.

Despite those all being steps back from last year, White has arguably been better than ever.

Bulls' @CobyWhite tells @ScoopB where he thinks he's improved most this season as Chicago gets set to take on the Pistons in Paris. #NBAParis | @chicagobulls pic.twitter.com/AvqhETvHxK — Bally Sports (@BallySports) January 19, 2023

Simonovic has essentially not been able to get any run this season with fewer than three minutes played across two games in a span of 89 days. There have been questions over why he and fellow prospect Dalen Terry have been unable to see the floor amid the team’s struggles.

Is Jae Crowder More Valuable Than Coby White?

Crowder has stayed away from the Suns this season, dissatisfied with his current $29 million deal that is set to expire after this season. Last year, the two-time NBA Finals participant averaged 9.4 points on 54.1% true shooting while hitting 34.8% of his threes and adding 5.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals for a Suns team that finished atop the Western Conference.

White struggled mightily during the Bulls’ brief playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks last season right along with most of the team in what was the first postseason trip for many of them.

He went just 8-for-29 from beyond the arc in the series Chicago lost four games to one.

Crowder is a 33.9% shooter from deep in his postseason career but has a large advantage in terms of experience with 86 starts in 107 playoff games to just five appearances for White.

The question for the Bulls is what direction is this team going because that should determine if they take a swing that they could appease Crowder – while possibly having to pay him – or if holding onto an increasingly confident White is the more prudent path given the team’s outlook.