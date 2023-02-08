Bulls Pushed to ‘Cut the Cord’ on Young Guard Now

Coby White may be the most improved member of the Chicago Bulls roster this year, but he could still wind up the odd man out after the NBA trade deadline passes on February 9.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a list of trade predictions for the Bulls, and he has White heading out the door. “Coby White’s days in Chicago should be numbered,” Buckley wrote on February 7. “The Bulls have never leaned less on the lottery pick.”

Buckley then cited White’s decrease in playing time as a reason why the former seventh overall pick has been a bit of a disappointment. “He is a support scorer on a team led by three players who count scoring as their greatest strength,” Buckley wrote. “His skills are superfluous on this roster, but they could be valued elsewhere.”

That’s not the complete story where White is concerned, however.

Bulls Have Assigned White New Role This Season

Rare that a player has a breakout campaign while averaging a career-low in scoring Coby White opened up about the game slowing down and his emphasis on improving on defense@CHGO_Bulls | @CHGO_Sports More✍️:https://t.co/8kkqx1dGsV pic.twitter.com/al1vawdb78 — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) February 3, 2023

“With restricted free agency awaiting him this summer, the time for Chicago to cut the cord is now,” Buckley added. “Flipping him for frontcourt depth (and maybe modest draft considerations if the Bulls get lucky) makes all kinds of sense.”

White is playing a career-low 21.6 minutes per contest, and for the first time in his four-year career, he hasn’t started a game. His numbers are generally the worst he has put up in his four seasons. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 1.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds, and all are career lows (stats courtesy of Basketball Reference).

Those numbers don’t reveal the numerous ways in which White has improved his game, though. His defense, ballhandling and decision-making have all gotten better and it’s obvious to all who have watched him this season. He’s fouling less and he’s averaging a career-high in steals in limited time (0.8 per game).

“I feel like I’m making a jump,” White said about his performance this year, via The Athletic. “If you’re a numbers guy and look at the numbers, it might not show. But ballhandling, decision-making and on the defensive side, (and) offensively I think I’ve made a jump. We’re a really good team. The minutes might not be there every night. But when I do get them I just feel like I’ve got to take advantage of them and show them what I’ve been working on.”

Bulls’ Big Man Is Also Rumored to Be on Trade Block

White will unquestionably be one of Chicago’s more intriguing players to watch with the trade deadline approaching, but the team might be wise to hang onto him. The upgrades he made on his game speak to his work ethic and character, and considering he turns 23 years old on February 16, he still plenty of room to continue his growth.

It’s possible another key role player for Chicago could be on his way out, however. The Bulls’ 29-year-old backup center Andre Drummond is playing a career low 13.0 minutes a game, and he might be someone the Bulls find expendable enough to trade.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on January 27 that Bulls backup center Andre Drummond is a potential trade piece for Chicago.

With rumors suggesting the team will keep its “Big 3” intact, it looks like Drummond and White may be the ones to watch. Stay tuned.