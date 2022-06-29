Bulls Considered Landing Spot for 24-Year-Old ‘Hidden Gem’ Rim Protector

The Chicago Bulls’ offseason goal of improving on the margins is in full swing indicated by a lack of movement during the 2022 NBA Draft. It could still land them another young, ascending player to fill out the roster.

Their selection of Dalen Terry with the 18th-overall pick left some scratching their heads.

Despite an admitted need for size and three-point shooting, the Bulls went with a wing in Terry which everyone including the player himself believes needs to work on his shooting.

Transactions elsewhere in the NBA could create the opportunity, however, for the Bulls to get Los Angeles Clippers free-agent center, Isaiah Hartenstein, a 24-year-old 7-footer with an expanding game.

A Young Journeyman

The Clippers are Hartenstein’s fourth team since entering the NBA as the 43rd overall selection by the Houston Rockets in the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent his first two seasons there before being waived two seasons into a three-year extension signed in 2018.

Hartenstein split his third season between the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The big man declined his player option in July of 2021 eventually signing with the Clippers on a training camp contract.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reports that the Bulls could be among the expected suitors for Hartenstein’s services.

“With John Wall likely heading to the Clippers at the taxpayer mid-level, that could leave Isaiah Hartenstein with more lucrative offers, like the non-taxpayer mid-level from Chicago. The Bulls have been linked to various rim-protecting centers…”

The Bulls were linked to centers Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons) and Walker Kessler (Minnesota Timberwolves) before the draft. They have also been connected to New York Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Marc Stein reports that the Knicks are preparing to bring Robinson back on a multi-year deal. And the Bulls have refused to include Patrick Williams in a deal for Gobert to this point.

Hartenstein could fill a tremendous need.

He tied his career-high averaging 8.3 points while adding 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks in just under 18 minutes per game across 68 appearances. Hartenstein earned just under $2 million last season, per Spotrac, and is due for a raise.

Potential Price Point

The Bulls did get an update on the state of their front court on June 28. Five-year veteran, Tony Bradley, picked up his $2 million option, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. But that should not impede the Bulls’ decision-making in any way, explains ABC-7’s Mark Schanowski.

They should not have to worry about affording Hartenstein, either, if Forbes and Spotrac contributor, Keith Smith’s estimated price range for the big man is in the ballpark.

Smith was asked about his feelings on the Clippers signing John Wall meaning they would be “sacrificing” Hartenstein during the June 28 episode of the “NBA Front Office Podcast” by co-host, Trevor Lane.

“I don’t like that…Hartenstein for Wall part. That one I don’t feel very good about. I think Hartenstein is pretty good and I think he’s going to show it wherever he goes next. I wouldn’t be surprised if, by the end of next season, he’s somebody’s starting five.”

Play

That is lofty praise for a player with just four starts in 165 career appearances over four NBA seasons.

“He’s got developing range on his jump shot. He’s a good finisher. He’s a really good defender in and around the basket area – can actually move his feet a little bit on the perimeter…I’d rather give that $6 million to Isaiah Hartenstein…”

If that is the cost to acquire Hartenstein, great. The Bulls will have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $10.5 million available, per BlogABull’s Alex Kirschenbaum.

Obstacles Still Exist

NBC Sports Chicago’s Rob Schaefer believes that Hartenstein – who shot 46% on extremely limited three-point volume last season – would seamlessly fit within what the Bulls have said they want to do this offseason.

“He is exactly the type of player that would thrive as an understudy to [Nikola] Vučević in that he provides a complement to the Bulls starting center’s defensive limitations and enough of a facsimile of Vučević’s offensive game to mitigate the drop-off in rest minutes.”

While the Bulls should have a mechanism to add Hartenstein and save some money – Fischer reports they would like to save some room on their exception – they still have to deal with other suitors explains Schaefer.

“Hartenstein…was a bit of a hidden gem last season, but there are sure to be plenty of mid-level suitors if he does explore the open market.”

Hartenstein was not shy beyond the arc in last night's win over the Suns🔥#CadillacHighlight | @cadillac | @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/R47UN68E5T — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) April 7, 2022

That last caveat is also in question. Fischer reports that Hartenstein’s exit from L.A. is not a given.

“Hartenstein could stick around with Los Angeles on the cheap and be rewarded later.”

The Bulls could quickly find themselves running out of viable options to help improve a bench that ranked 29th in scoring. As a team, they ranked 25th in blocks and 28th in rebounding which Hartenstein would also help sure up.

Karnisovas has been adamant about continuity being a big key for this team going into next season.’

Hartenstein Could Mean Mission: Accomplished

Hartenstein would allow for that while also, perhaps, providing a path to life after Vucevic whom Bulls general manager, Marc Eversley, said the team was looking to “complement”.

Vucevic will turn 32 in October heading into the final season of his contract at $22 million.

For a relatively tame offseason, there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the Bulls this offseason.