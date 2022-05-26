Bulls Could Have Shot at Landing $194M Former Scoring Champ

Could the Chicago Bulls have a legitimate shot at Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant? If the latest reports out of New York are true, the answer could be a resounding “yes” following both teams’ unceremonious exits from the postseason.

The Bulls are currently awaiting Zach LaVine’s free agency decision amid all sorts of rumors hinting that his departure is imminent.

We did get some clarity from NBC Sports Chicago’s Stacey King regarding the perceived rift some believed formed due to DeMar DeRozan getting a lot of publicity over Zach LaVine last season.

Bulls brass has spoken of incremental changes with a goal of continuity this offseason. But what if Durant was available for some reason? Surely, the Bulls would have to do their due diligence in hopes of landing one of the game’s greatest scorers.

A Rift Grows in Brooklyn

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported that Durant has not spoken with the Nets since being swept by the Boston Celtics. He says that he got a tip last summer that James Harden’s exit would only be the first of Brooklyn’s “Big Three” to leave with Kyrie Irving and Durant soon to follow.

Winfield continues that, with Harden already gone, the looming decision of what to do with Irving becomes paramount.

If Irving leaves outright as a free agent this summer, disgruntled by the Nets’ hardball stance on his availability, Brooklyn doesn’t have the cap space to replace him with a star…It wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him.

Irving has yet to pick up his $36.5 million player option, per Spotrac.com. He can opt out this summer in hopes of inking a five-year $245 million max deal. Per Winfield, however, Nets general manager Sean Marks has no plans on offering such a deal.

"I don't really plan on going anywhere…. when I say I'm here with Kev [Durant] I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks]… we're cornerstones here but we have Ben, we have a few other guys…" -Kyrie Irving on FA pic.twitter.com/ulk86MzHTK — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) April 26, 2022

The Nets are concerned with Irving’s availability and would be in dire straights if he walked and their future depended on Ben Simmons.

Could that force Durant, who has left a deteriorating situation for a better one before, out?

Affinity and Bromance

A Durant-to-Chicago move is not as much of a plot twist as it might seem. On top of his past move to the Warriors, Durant was complimentary of the job Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has done to turn the organization around.

“I’m really a fan of this team…Obviously, being coached by (head coach) Billy (Donovan) and his staff, a few of those guys on his staff, I know exactly how those guys are approaching every day as a unit…And you can just see it out on the floor.”

Durant has ties to Bulls assistants Mo Cheeks and Josh Longstaff as well as Donovan. He also appeared to get close with LaVine last summer as the two won Olympic gold for Team USA.

“Zach LaVine needs some minutes on his pre-paid iPhone.” KD had jokes for LaVine, Bam Adebayo, and Jerami Grant at the Olympics 😂 (via @KDTrey5) pic.twitter.com/riimKc7Pq4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 23, 2021

LaVine also spoke highly of his Olympic teammate, via NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C Johnson.

“He’s like nobody else. Defense doesn’t really affect him. And that’s the thing that, even talking today, we’re going to play some really good defense on him. And he’s going to shoot some shots over double-teams or contested hands that he really doesn’t see. It’s just his special ability to negate the defense and not let it affect him.”

How Chicago can Land Durant

Chicago did trade for DeRozan since Durant’s comments. Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension last August. But a trade could still be completed with a package built around Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.

Filling out the rest of the roster could get tricky. But that is a problem you welcome because the Bulls would have three elite scorers.

Both White and Vucevic have been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason despite Karnisovas’ stated goal of continuity. The organization has been less willing to move off of Williams with an executive telling Heavy’s Sean Deveney they would give him more time to develop.

KD back in the gym taking shots in the vintage Kukoc uni 🔥 (via ___devonte___/IG) pic.twitter.com/2MNZIlzQEG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2019

Ironically, Durant specifically mentioned those three as well as LaVine when praising the Bulls. There is a risk that moving them out would change his potential level of interest undoing this hypothetical situation.

Durant is worth the risk to pursue him, though if he does want out of Brooklyn.

He easily satisfies their requirement from the deadline, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer on the “Locked on NBA Big Board” podcast, of getting “the piece” back in return for Karnisovas’ first draft pick.