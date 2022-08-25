Infamous Former Bulls Pivot Agrees to Deal With New Club: Report

Few Chicago Bulls players have been as maligned by fans and members of media alike for the money they made as Cristiano Felicio. The Brazilian big man had his moments in the Windy City — some good, some less so. For the majority of his time with the club, though, he was cashing some hefty checks.

After looking the part of a workhorse rebounder, plus defender and second-unit energizer as an undrafted guy and a minimum signee, the Paxson-Forman front office saw fit to reward Felicio with a four-year, $32 million contract. However, the baller failed to consistently perform at a level that warranted such a salary.

On top of that, the contract became an albatross around the team’s neck, contributing to a bloated cap situation that precluded Bulls brass from making the moves necessary to seriously compete for a playoff spot.

After making the move to Germany and ratiopharm Ulm last season, though, he became a veritable beast on the Euro scene. So much so, in fact, that he may have just netted a new contract in what is arguably the best domestic league in the world outside of the NBA.

Felicio Headed to Spain?

Per a report from the Spanish outlet Ideal over the weekend, Felicio has reached a verbal agreement with CB Granada of the ACB League.

The club is said to have ramped up its pursuit of the Ex-Bull after it failed to secure a commitment from Kostas Antetokounmpo who, according to the Greek publication SDNA, may actually be on Chicago’s radar for a back-end roster spot.

To this point, no official announcement has been made by Granada, however, the club has good reason to be seeking an NBA-level big man. Head coach Pablo Pin’s team will be competing at the top level of La Liga for the first time next season after securing promotion in 2021-22 with a LEB Oro regular-season championship.

In 32 games (all starts) across three competitions for Ulm last season, the 30-year-old Felicio averaged 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field and 77.9% from the charity stripe.

Felicio’s Time in Chicago

After impressing Bulls decision-makers with his summer-league effort, Felicio was signed by team in 2015. He went on to make 252 appearances with the Windy City crew over parts of six seasons (through 2021), averaging 4.3 points and 3.9 boards in just over 14 minutes per outing.

Along the way, he connected on 57.2% of his field-goal attempts and 67.3% of his foul shots.

More recently, fans saw Felicio participating in the Denard Bros. Pro Runs at Chicago’s Bishop Shepard Little Memorial Center. The veteran pivot is currently balling with his countrymen as Brazil looks to lock down a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup of Basketball.

