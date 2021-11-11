DeMar DeRozan Posts Hilarious ‘G Thang’ IG Video With Zach LaVine

When was the last time the Chicago Bulls and their fanbase were riding this high? It’s been more than a decade, but the buzz is back in the Windy City.

Just ahead of the Bulls’ most recent victory, a 117-107 decision over the previously streaking Dallas Mavericks, DeMar DeRozan took to Instagram to post this hilarious video featuring a caricatured face swap of himself and Zach LaVine over the bodies of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, respectively, in an altered version of the classic “Nuthin But a G Thang” music video.

When you’re playing as well as the Bulls, let the good times roll. Chicago will head out west for what figures to be a mettle-testing 5-game road trip which begins against the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry and Co. have the league’s best record at 10-1. The Bulls will also face the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers on this trip.

How Did Zach LaVine Perform Vs. the Mavs?

LaVine had arguably his best offensive night of the year vs. the Mavericks, at least from a pure efficiency standpoint. LaVine scored 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. LaVine also converted 5 of 6 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

Perhaps just as impressive as LaVine’s offensive efficiency was his effort on defense. While he didn’t stuff the stat sheet like Alex Caruso, who had 6 steals, LaVine did play solid defense on Luka Doncic when switched and he mostly did a better job of staying attached to his man as they worked him through screens.

It also doesn’t hurt when you punctuate the evening with a finish like this one:

How Did DeMar DeRozan Perform Vs. the Mavs?

DeRozan didn’t have his best scoring night as he finished with 17 points on 7-for-20 shooting from the field. His previously hot three-point shooting is beginning to come back down to Earth, though he isn’t gun shy about shooting it from deep.

He was 0-for-3 against the Mavs which dropped him just below 35% on the season from beyond the arc. Aside from that, DeRozan was strong. He grabbed 7 rebounds and tied a season high with 6 assists. DeRozan also registered a block and continued to put pressure on the defense.

DeRozan and LaVine’s consecutive streak of both players finishing with at least 20 points came to an end, but it happened in one of the team’s most complete performances to date. Nikola Vucevic seemed to get on track with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. More importantly, he made 8 of 14 shot attempts. Lonzo Ball was on fire from long range with 7 three-pointers for 21 points to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. He also played excellent defense on Luka Doncic limiting him to just 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field.

Alex Caruso was huge off the bench with 16 points and 6 steals to lead the reserves.

