Bulls Lobbied to Pursue Trade for Versatile Former Top-10 Pick

Searching for answers on how to right the ship could lead the Chicago Bulls to re-examine their past and future. The Bulls are 11-16 and coming off of back-to-back losses in overtime bringing them to 0-3 in such games and 3-11 on the year in “clutch” games.

They were 25-16 in clutch games last season – defined as within five points in the final five minutes.

While that was a solid mark it also highlighted just how small their margin for error was.

Now, as those breaks are not going their way nearly as often this season, they have to face the harsh reality that this group has reached its ceiling in its current form. That doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul, though – they could just as easily make a minor deal for Washington Wizards wing Deni Avdija to try to stem the rising tide.

Deni to the UC?

“Assuming Chicago keeps pressing forward with this nucleus, it should seek size, versatility, and defense in the frontcourt,” writes Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. “Avdija, who’s primarily a 3 but can move up or down a spot, offers an interesting blend of defense and playmaking.”

Avdija has heavily linked to the Bulls ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft in which they took Patrick Williams fourth overall while the Wizards snagged the 6-foot-9 Avdija with the ninth pick.

He is averaging career highs with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season for the 11-18 Wizards. But his 7.8 points are a step back from last season and his 50.6% true shooting mark is the worst of his short career.

There are signs of progress.

Deni Avdija is the only player this season in the top 10 of the NBA of all 3 of these metrics: On-Ball Defense

Ball Screen Navigation

Off-Ball Chaser Defense He's a special defensive talent — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) December 13, 2022

Over his last five games, Avdija – who was built up to be a poor man’s Luka Doncic – is averaging 10.8 points on 59.7% true shooting with 6.6 boards, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals.

The Bulls got an up-close and personal look at Avdija’s budding defensive prowess in the Bulls’ 115-111 loss on December 7 as he matched up – and befuddled – DeMar DeRozan who had five turnovers. In a little over 12 minutes of game time matched up, DeRozan has just 10 points and is shooting just 30.8% from the floor with three turnovers.

Chicago could also use some perimeter-stopping power after letting the New York Knicks shoot nearly 53% from beyond the arc in their 128-120 overtime loss.

Similarities Between Avdija and Williams

“[Wizards head coach Wes] Unseld Jr. noted the hurdles Avdija has been presented with this season with his role changing from the starting lineup to the bench,” explains Chase Hughes of NBC Sports. “As a starter, he is expected to be a defensive specialist and defer to teammates like Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma for shot attempts. When he’s on the bench, Avdija has a larger offensive role, sometimes as a point forward initiating the offense.”

Swap out a few names and that entry could have easily been written about Williams who has continued to mix in flashes of two-way brilliance with stretches of passiveness. Williams is finding his way around DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic.

Avdija can boast 12 games in which he has finished with a positive plus-minus compared to eight such outings for Williams.

The Bulls have been reluctant to sunset the Williams experiment. Trading for Avdija would almost certainly preserve it while allowing them to better balance their guard-heavy, rigid roster.