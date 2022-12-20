Slumping West Team Could Make ‘Big Splash’ Move for Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan

In a December 19 NBC Sports Chicago story, K.C. Johnson ranked the Chicago Bulls‘ assets in the event of the team deciding to start over in the near future. Ranked No. 1 was DeMar DeRozan, who Johnson believes could be a “big splash” for potentially interested parties like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks because of his abilities as a scorer.

“The team’s leading scorer also represents its best asset,” Johnson said. “Even at 33, DeRozan is elite in that department. With a true shooting percentage (.600) just .003 off his career high, he has virtually recreated his efficiency from last season, when he started the All-Star game and made second-team All-NBA. He could make sense for a team looking to make a big splash like the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks, or as a contender looking for a final piece.”

In 29 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field this season. Johnson also explained why DeRozan’s current contract would make him appealing to a team interested in trading for him.

“DeRozan’s current three-year, $82 million contract runs through next season, giving a potential trade partner an extra year of control and the opportunity to negotiate an extension when that eligibility window opens in the offseason,” Johnson said.

Zach LaVine Called Appealing Option For Lakers and Knicks

Johnson said that while LaVine has not had the best season, nor has he been the healthiest player, he also could be an option for the Knicks and Lakers.

“LaVine is enduring an up-and-down season that began with him in and out of the lineup as he dealt with a management plan for his twice-surgically repaired knee. Still, he, too, could be coveted by teams like the Lakers and Knicks should he be prominently placed in trade talks,” Johnson said.

Johnson then said what kind of package the Bulls would seek in return for LaVine, which could prove troublesome given LaVine’s injury history and performance thus far this season.

“LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million max contract this offseason. The Bulls likely would seek a package of young players and draft picks in return.

“However, given the history of LaVine’s knee, the amount of money left on his deal, and signs that his on-court decision-making ability is regressing, it may be hard to find a suitor. And even in the event of a roster reset, his age (27) combined with his value being at a low point could compel the Bulls to prioritize the Bulls flipping other chips first.”

Bulls Have Had ‘One-on-One Sitdowns’ With DeRozan and LaVine

In a December 20 The Athletic story, NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that DeRozan and LaVine have had talks with one another to work out their issues.

“The Bulls have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between DeRozan and LaVine, according to team and league sources who were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on team dynamics,” Charania said.

Charania revealed that, though the two get along, the differences in their playing styles have led to tension on the court, which has only been amplified by the Bulls’ subpar record this season at 11-18.

“They maintain a good personal relationship. But their meetings have not led to in-game results so far, with a level of on-court, stylistic tension simply festering throughout the season and being magnified due to the win-loss record.”