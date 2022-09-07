Bulls Among ‘Best Landing Spots’ for 10-Time All-Star

It is no secret that the Chicago Bulls need more three-point shooting and help could be available on the open market. Despite knocking the deep ball at the fourth-best clip in the NBA last season, the Bulls ranked deal last in attempts effectively negating their efficiency.

The issue was one of their presumed offseason priorities after Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas mentioned it during his exit interview.

This summer has seen the Bulls add several pieces but none would count as a sharpshooter.

But fret not, Bulls fans, as there is a free-agent option that could come in and solve the Bulls’ three-point shooting deficiencies in Carmelo Anthony. The former New York Knicks superstar could still have plenty to offer the Bulls. Not only from behind the arc. But also on the glass where they struggled last season.

Carmelo Anthony ‘Could Work Wonders’ for Bulls

“The Chicago Bulls are another team that could use a little more three-point shooting,” writes Andy Bailey for Bleacher Report. “In 2021-22, they finished 29th in the league in threes per 100 possessions. If they want to threaten for a top-10 offense, they may need to up their volume from there, and Melo can help.”

To Bailey’s point, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors ranked third in the same metric while the Boston Celtics checked in at ninth overall.

The rest of the top 10 is rife with perennial playoff contenders.

“Over the last two seasons,” continues Bailey, “among players who logged at least as many minutes, only six match or exceed both of Anthony’s marks for threes per possession and three-point percentage.”

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is also on that list and we already know the impact of having him on the floor for the Bulls.

This past season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per contest. That would have tied with Coby White for third on the team in attempts and would have been fifth in efficiency.

He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and has always been strong on the glass.

“In lineups with DeMar DeRozan picking teams apart from the short- and mid-range, having that kind of outside shooting to pull defenses out to the perimeter could work wonders. With few other options currently on the roster to play the 4, Anthony might be able to earn 15-20 minutes per game there.”

The Bulls do have a void behind Patrick Williams.

Bulls Have Competition for Carmelo Anthony

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. It stands to reason that, heading into Year 20 of his decorated career, he wants to join a team that gives him the best shot at a title.

Right now, that would appear to be the Celtics whom Bailey has ranked at the top of the list for the three-time Olympic Gold Medalist following Danilo Gallinari’s torn ACL.

Anthony has appeared in 69 games in each of the past two seasons, no small feat for the once injury-wrecked Bulls to consider. If they are still looking to flesh out the roster, then it might be wise to pursue a player the organization pursued as a free agent in 2014.

They did trade for him in 2019 but never planned on him to play for them and he never did suit up for the Bulls.

This could be an opportunity to finally correct that.