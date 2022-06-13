Former Bulls Lottery Pick Getting Tryout With West Contender: Report

Things never quite worked out how they were supposed to for former Bulls forward Denzel Valentine in the NBA, but at least he is still getting another shot. Valentine is part of a group workout “minicamp” being hosted by the Utah Jazz this week, in hopes of finding a spot with the team for next season.

The Jazz are hosting another free-agent mini-camp today and tomorrow. Among the players attending: Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, Frank Bartley, Grant Riller, Jabari Parker, Langston Galloway, Reggie Perry and Sindarius Thornwell. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 13, 2022

Valentine last played for the Jazz back in January, when he suited up for two games after having signed a 10-day deal with the team. He was not brought back after the 10-day contract expired.

It’s the fourth organization that Valentine has been with in the last year, dating back to the end of his time in Chicago, where he had been a Bull for four seasons. Valentine signed on as a free agent with the Cavaliers to start last season, but Cleveland sent him to New York as part of the three-team Rajon Rondo trade.

He appeared in 22 games for the Cavs, but the Knicks waived him immediately after the trade.

Denzel Valentine Struggled to Find NBA Footing

Valentine came to Chicago with a fair amount of promise, having starred at Michigan State for four seasons. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists as a senior, the kind of versatility that earned him comparisons to former Michigan State star Draymond Green.

As he told me before the 2016 NBA draft, “[Green] is showing people that it doesn’t matter how big you are, how tall you are, how high you can jump,” Valentine said. “Your heart matters. Once you’ve got heart and determination, you can do pretty much anything. He’s proven it every night. He’s definitely paving the way for guys like me and players in my mode.”

The comparison benefitted Valentine in that year’s draft, when he was picked 14th overall. It was a back half of the draft, but the Bulls did pass on the likes of Pascal Siakam (27th), Dejounte Murray (30th), Ivica Zubac (32nd) and Malcolm Brogdon (36th) that year.

Valentine Did not Last With Cavs

Valentine’s career with the Bulls, though, never really got rolling. He averaged 5.1 points in 17.1 minutes as a rookie, then got his biggest crack at playing time in his second season, when he averaged 10.2 points in 77 games, including 37 starts, for Chicago. But injuries to his hamstring and ankle held him back and he was not able to build on any of the progress he made for Chicago.

In all, Valentine averaged a scant 7.4 points in four Bulls seasons, shooting 39.4% from the field and 35.7% from the 3-point line.

Before last season, he had been hopeful of being an important part of the Cavaliers’ resurgence.

As he told reporters: “Coming in here and being part of a young hungry group that wants to win and wants to get better and wants to compete, I’m just happy to be here and happy to be part of it. Individually, just do whatever I can. Come in, play my minutes, make shots, share the ball, play defense, be versatile, be the player I know I can be. Do all the little things and take advantage of the moment. I like the group. I like everything we have. I like our direction. It’s really different than Chicago, but it’s a good different.”

The Cavs did surge, but Valentine was not much of a part of it. He’s not giving up, though.