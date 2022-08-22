Former Bulls Lottery Pick Signs with Title Contender

Former Chicago Bulls wing Denzel Valentine is joining the Boston Celtics, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Chicago took Valentine with the 14th-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played out his entire first contract in Chicago but was allowed to leave in free agency after the new front office took over in 2020.

After a season on the open market, the 6-foot-4 wing signed a two-year deal with the division-rival Cleveland Cavaliers this past season.

He was traded to the New York Knicks who waived him freeing him to sign with the Utah Jazz.

Now, Valentine is set to try earning a spot with the Celtics coming off of an NBA Finals run and who are looking to fill out the back end of their roster. No player is perfect but Valentine should be able to fill that role capably.

What Valentine Can Do

Valentine averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists during his Bulls tenure. Billed as a do-it-all wing, he did shoot 38.6% from three-point range while hauling in 5.1 boards per game in 2017.

He started 37 games out of 77 total appearances that season posting one of two campaigns with a positive efficiency differential in his career, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Cavs and Jazz both used Valentine in a sparse bench role.

But to his credit, Valentine has been solid statistically when he has been thrust into a more prominent role.

Play

Denzel Valentine Full Career-HIGH Highlights Bulls vs Cavaliers (2018.03.17) – 34 Points, 7 Reb

He averages 11.4/5.3/3.1 while shooting 39.4% from deep in 45 career starts and 13.4/6.3/3.7 with a 46.2% mark from deep when he sees over 30 minutes. That comes with its fair share of drawbacks as well, though, which is why Valentine has been relegated to a reserve role.

And why he’s on his fourth team in the last two years.

What Valentine Can’t Do

Too often when he was with the Bulls, Valentine’s “do-it-all” skill set turned into poor decisions highlighted by inconsistent shot-making and far too little of the playmaking that was supposed to set him apart.

Chicago boo’ing Denzel Valentine every time he touches the ball in a preseason game. That’s how bad that shot was in Miami last season, they still haven’t forgotten. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 6, 2021

Valentine’s defensive rating was 110 or worse regardless of whether he started or came off of the bench. But his shortcomings on that side of the ball could be managed somewhat with reduced minutes.

His defensive rating drops from 111 on average when he sees over 20 minutes to 108 when he sees fewer than that. The rub is that, as his minutes fall, so does his offensive efficiency with his true shooting percentage falling from 59.2% in the 30-minute-plus range down to 45.4% when he sees fewer than 10 minutes.

This has made finding a role for Valentine, even a small one, difficult.

Valentine Then and Now

The Bulls (and many other teams) wound up passing on some other, perhaps, more useful players. But the 28-year-old can still provide some value for a team that shouldn’t have to lean on him even if he sticks into the season.

Valentine played for Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Main Red Claws last season.

He is on an “Exhibit-10” deal for training camp. It is non-guaranteed and they have to make a decision on whether to convert it by the regular season.

Valentine is over the cap on NBA experience to sign a two-way deal. But the Celtics could still sign him to a G-League contract. Boston currently has 12 of the allotted 15 guaranteed roster spots filled.

They were expected to hold an open competition for two of the spots while leaving one open for luxury tax purposes. Valentine could be a fit for what they are seeking.