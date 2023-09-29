DeMar DeRozan Offers Pointed Comments on Bulls’ ‘Mistakes’

When the Chicago Bulls assembled this current core group of players – DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vuceivc – they did so with the hopes the triumvirate would lead them out of anonymity.

The results have not quite been there two years into the experiment for various reasons including self-inflicted wounds.

DeRozan made note of that and was sure to include all guilty parties in his explanation.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” DeRozan said in an interview with NBA reporter Mark Medina of Sportskeeda on September 28. “It’s not only on the players, but the coaching staff as well to be able to correct the mistakes that we have because we weren’t far off at all with the mistakes that we’ve had.”

That’s a notable answer if for no other reason than head coach Billy Donovan received a contract extension ahead of the season — any changes that need to be made will have to come from him.

The Bulls are 86-78 over the last two years and have an 80-70 record with DeRozan in the lineup showcasing his impact – the Bulls hadn’t had a 40-win season since 2016-17 – and durability. Perhaps that is why he scoffed when asked his take on opinions that the Bulls need to blow it up.

“People who say that or suggest that really don’t understand basketball at all,” DeRozan said.

“You can think that’s an answer or that’s a route, DeRozan continued. “But there’s no telling how long that route is going to even last. That route doesn’t necessarily always work in a timely fashion that you may think it will take. With that, it’s hard to find and create talented players like the players that we already have assembled.”

Bulls Core Locked In For Now

The Bulls’ core is in place for the foreseeable future with LaVine entering Year 2 of a five-year, $215 million contract despite some trade rumors this offseason. And Vucevic re-signed on a three-year, $60 million contract ahead of free agency.

DeRozan is heading into the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

But Bulls general manager Marc Eversley made it clear that he desires to bring the six-time All-Star, DeRozan, back after this coming season.

DeMar DeRozan is poetry in motion 🎹 pic.twitter.com/2ZnMBp8DcM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 5, 2023

“DeMar’s been great,” Eversley said, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic on August 21. “He’s been terrific for this group, not only on the court but off the court. He’s been a leader. I would love DeMar to be part of this program long term. … We hope Deebo’s back. He’s been an integral part of this program’s success. We hope he is here long term.”

DeMar DeRozan Identifies Bulls’ Key Issue

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has been adamant that their shooting profile has to change next season meaning shooting more threes. DeRozan has previously given mixed answers on shooting more threes and has said he will when the opportunity presents itself.

“If we correct those [issues], give us back the 10 to 15 games that we should’ve had last season,” DeRozan said. “That changes the whole dynamic of everything. It’s always easy when something goes bad just to say, ‘Scratch it.’ But you really don’t know where you’ll end up.”

Asked what specifically he believed the team needed to change, DeRozan offered another telling answer.

“It’s just being more in tune offensively and defensively than we were last season,” DeRozan said. “We had a lot of great moments. But we didn’t sustain those great moments. Once we understand the sustainability with what it takes to win, that will make us better.”

Five minutes of wholesome content from our softball game at the @WhiteSox stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0vh4U1CGZa — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 23, 2023

Eversley said the players “didn’t really feel like a team” on 670 The Score on September 27.

Perhaps that contributed to their inability to sustain success through much of the season which saw them finish 40-42, six games off their pace from the season before. No single game embodied that better than their Play-In Tournament loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat in which the Bulls surrendered a lead late.

“We have what it takes,” DeRozan said. “It’s just about understanding and knowing we have to do things to sustain a winning culture. Once we implement that, we’ll be much better.”