Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Gets Honest About Zach LaVine’s Eventual Return

The Chicago Bulls could have Zach LaVine back in the lineup as soon as their January 5 showdown against the Charlotte Hornets. LaVine has practiced with the Windy City Bulls twice, and head coach Billy Donovan has said those have gone well.

But the team is 10-6 without LaVine, which could set the stage for some awkwardness upon his return. There are 2-3 in their last five outings now, though.

They were riding a five-game losing streak before he went down with foot inflammation.

“We could’ve used that extra 20 to 25 to 30 points tonight. Give another dynamic focal point of scoring, playmaking,” DeRozan said via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune on January 2. “At the end of the day, it’s still Zach LaVine. And teams have to prepare for that. When we got him on the court, there are so many more options for us to execute.

“Missing him, we’ve been fighting. Nights like tonight, we wish we had him.”

The Bulls fell 110-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers who saw a triumphant return from reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. As much as they needed him, DeRozan would prefer LaVine take the cautious approach.

“Make sure he feels comfortable and not rushed to get back out there so it isn’t a continuous injury,” DeRozan said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

LaVine’s injury history has been a subject of consternation in trade rumors.

But DeRozan is not alone in appreciating what LaVine – who has averaged no fewer than 23.7 points per game in any of his previous six seasons with the Bulls – brings to the floor. When he is fully engaged, that is.

“It’s hard to replace the talent that Zach has on the court with one person,” Alex Caruso said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on December 9. “We’ve done a good job of playing by committee. It’s also a different look when [LaVine’s] not out there compared to when he is.”

Bulls’ Big 3 Playing Poorly Together

The Bulls have a minus-8.1 net efficiency differential with LaVine on the court, per Cleaning The Glass.

That jumps to plus-12.1 without DeRozan on the court, albeit in just 435 possessions.

Their rating with LaVine but without DeRozan or Nikola Vucevic is also good – plus-10.4 – which calls into question the All-Star’s fit within the trio. Lineups with DeRozan and Vucevic but without LaVine have a plus-6.8 differential on the season.

Patrick Williams Exits Early vs. Sixers

While LaVine is nearing his return, the Bulls are still without free agent acquisition Torrey Craig, who is dealing with a foot injury. And they could be without Patrick Williams for some time after he exited the loss to the Sixers early.

“Billy Donovan said Patrick Williams wasn’t moving well early and that’s why he pulled him,” Johnson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Williams returned but only played 11 minutes overall and none in second half. Donovan said he’d know more tomorrow about Williams’ status.”

Donovan cited Williams’ ankle and the player said after the game he was “not worried”.

Williams finished with 13 points, three assists, and three rebounds in over 33 minutes. It was his 15th double-digit scoring performance in the last 19 games.

Williams had just three such outings over the first 15 games of the season.