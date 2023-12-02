DeMar DeRozan’s Preferred Landing Spots Revealed Amid Bulls Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bulls notched an upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on November 30. But they did so without DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine on the floor. Both players are managing injuries. Their absence and the team’s scrappy victory won’t quiet the trade chatter that has long enveloped LaVine and is now turning up on DeRozan.

“DeRozan … is considered very likely to be on the move before the deadline passes,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic on December 1. “When it comes to possible destinations, the Heat and Knicks are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved.

DeRozan, 34, is playing out the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

Talks of an extension began with mutual interest. But they have since gone quiet with the six-time All-Star taking a wait-and-see approach, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Bulls want to bring DeMar DeRozan back, whether that’s in an extension or free agency,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” on October 26. “They’ve been talking about an extension. But I’m told the sides are apart right now on multiple fronts: years, salary, and also DeMar DeRozan wants to see where this Bulls team goes.”

So far, the team is 6-14. DeRozan has the worst net efficiency differential on the team, per Cleaning The Glass. The Bulls’ net rating with him on the floor is minus-13.4 and plus-7.2 with him off.

DeRozan would have picked the Knicks over the Bulls as a free agent in 2021.

But New York opted for Evan Fournier instead. Fournier, relegated to the bench for most of the past two seasons, said he would be open to a trade.

Miami was a hot pursuit of Damian Lillard this offseason. But the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. DeRozan’s fit alongside former Bulls star Jimmy Butler, who plays a similar non-three-point-based brand of basketball, presents questions just as it has alongside LaVine, albeit with floor-spacing replacing defense as the issue.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on the Bulls’ interest in Heat guard Tyler Herro in September. That could provide the framework for a potential trade just as Fournier does in New York.

Amick’s list does have one notable omission, though.

Lakers Not on DeMar DeRozan’s List of Landing Spots

Amick’s list notably omits the Los Angeles Lakers. They present a natural fit for the Compton, California native. The Lakers are in perpetual search of star power. They also courted DeRozan in free agency in 2021. The three-time All-NBA selection even believed it was a “done deal” only for the Lakers to pivot to Russell Westbrook instead.

Just like with the Knicks and Fournier, the Westbrook Lakers failed to launch. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last season at the deadline.

DeRozan has since said he no longer feels the need to suit up for one of his hometown teams.

However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers are more interested in pursuing DeRozan – as well as his teammate and former Laker Alex Caruso – over LaVine, to whom they have also been heavily linked.

A DeMar DeRozan Trade May Have to Wait

Wherever DeRozan finished the season, be it with the Bulls or any other organization, the answer might not come for some time still. The Bulls are prioritizing a LaVine trade making decisions on any other business.

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on December 1 that there is little to no trade market for LaVine.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."@wojespn with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2023

The Bulls have maintained a high asking price while gauging trade interest in LaVine.

Their newfound intent to trade him could force their hand. Especially with LaVine sidelined for the next week with foot soreness. He can’t boost his trade value without being on the floor. The timeline might also be sped up if he and DeRozan return to the lineup and the team reverts to looking lethargic and disjointed.