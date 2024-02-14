Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Reveals New Project After Cryptic Post [LOOK]

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s cryptic post regarding his struggles with depression has gone viral with nearly 30,000 likes in less than one day. The six-time All-Star has been open about his bouts over the years.

“2.20.24. The conversation continues…,” DeRozan said in a post of an image showing a previous message from 2018 on X, formerly Twitter on February 13.

“This depression get the best of me…,” the post from 2018 read.

The following morning, February 14, DeRozan dropped the trailer for his new project, “Dinners With DeMar”, on YouTube.

“This year, DeMar sat down with friends for open and honest talks about mental health. Now it’s time to share those with you. Let’s continue the conversation,” the trailer’s description reads. “Dinners With DeMar…first episode premiers 2.20.24.”

DeRozan has been an advocate for mental health and the conversation around it.

His advocacy played a significant role in prompting discussion about legislation allowing players to cite mental health as injuries.

“In what would be an unprecedented and progressive change for American pro sports, the NBA and NBPA are discussing measures to allow players to cite mental health issues as an ailment similar to physical injury, per sources with knowledge of the talks,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote in September 2022.

“Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love have been at the forefront of shedding light on mental health battles and bringing awareness and acceptance to the issues in recent years.”

DeRozan is not the only Bulls player who has battled with mental health.

Andre Drummond’s Battle With Mental Health Led to Absence in 2022-23

Bulls center Andre Drummond has also had a public journey dealing with depression. It cost him a game during the 2022-23 season; a loss versus the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2023.

“Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number ..,” Drummond said in a post on X the day before the absence. “Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone it’s okay to ask for help.”

He later explained all that led up to that harrowing experience.

Drummond rejoined the team on the floor for their next game, missing just one more contest for the rest of the season.

DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond Face Uncertain Bulls Futures

DeRozan and Drummond have been critical pieces for the Bulls over the last several seasons, both on and off the court. DeRozan’s efforts as a go-to option and leader on the floor bleed into his role as a mentor to the team’s younger players.

Drummond put action behind his comments that he believes he’s still a starting-caliber center.

He’s filled in more than capably for Nikola Vucevic when called upon and put up numbers as a starter would despite coming off the bench.

Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts. Neither lobbied for a trade ahead of the deadline. The Bulls have been open about wanting DeRozan back and vice versa. But Drummond entertained the idea of opting out of his contract this past offseason.

What will happen with either player this offseason is unclear.