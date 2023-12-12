Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Matching Michael Jordan in Loss to Bucks

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1992 to score at least 40 points and dish out 10-plus assists in the same game.

“Anything with Michael Jordan in it is a hell of an accomplishment,” DeRozan said via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic on December 11. “Hell of an accomplishment. You know I never take any of this stuff for granted.”

Jordan accomplished the feat nine times in his illustrious career, going 6-3 in those games, per Stathead.

Unfortunately for the visibly dejected DeRozan — who had 11 assists and two rebounds — the feat came in a 133-129 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

DeMar with his first 40-piece of the season. 41 points | 14-30 FG | 11 assists pic.twitter.com/clUGGDfMw8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 12, 2023

The loss snapped the Bulls’ win streak at four games. It also prevented them from continuing to make up ground in the Play-In Tournament picture in the Eastern Conference. They are currently a full game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10 seed and the final spot in the tourney with more than half of the season to go.

Atlanta also dropped their game versus the Denver Nuggets, the Bulls’ next opponent.

DeMar DeRozan’s Increased Playmaking

For DeRozan, it is a continuation of his emphasis on being more of a playmaker that seems to have begun following his return from and one-game absence to deal with a family matter. He has recorded 10 assists in three of the last four games.

But teammate – and protege – Patrick Williams doesn’t think there has been a shift in DeRozan. The shift has been in the rest of the Bulls.

“I just think that’s him. He’s had that since Day One,” Williams said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago on December 10. “He’s been making these same plays. We weren’t making shots as much as we are now. … But he’s always been the guy that if he passes to you, he doesn’t care if you miss or make the shot as long as you shoot it and keep the defense honest.”

Notably, DeRozan insisted that he didn’t feel compelled to score a lot of points. But he is ready.

“I don’t ever feel like I gotta score 30, 40 points for us to win. Getting everybody else involved … is beneficial for us all,” DeRozan said, per Johnson. “There comes a point in the game where it’s time to slow down and it’s time to get a bucket. That’s where those same guys lean on me.”

Insider: Bulls ‘Pretty Likely’ to Trade DeMar DeRozan if They Fail to Agree on Contract Extension

DeRozan’s efforts could very well be an audition for his next team. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on the likelihood that the team would try to trade DeRozan ahead of the deadline in February.

“I was told that … if they cannot reach a contract extension, it is pretty likely that the Bulls may look to move DeMar DeRozan at the trade deadline,” Haynes said on December 11. “I don’t think the Bulls want to be put in a situation where DeMar DeRozan can walk in free agency and they get nothing in return.”

DeRozan is in the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

There was mutual interest in a contract extension. But talks have stalled while both sides continue to seek clarity on the team’s direction. The Bulls’ current trajectory appears to have LaVine on a similar path out of town as teammate Zach LaVine.