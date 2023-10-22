Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Sounds Off on Potential Role Change

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, going into his 15th NBA season, has filled several roles for the three franchises he has played for.

With the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan was a franchise cornerstone and adopted son of the city. As a member of the San Antonio Spurs, the 34-year-old forward acted as a facilitator and veteran sage for a young, rebuilding team.

His role with the Bulls has combined those but he could be in line to change this season.

“You got to be ready to adjust for whenever,” DeRozan said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on October 20. “At the end of the day, it’s basketball. All my career, whatever is asked from me personally, I try to do that to the best of my ability and use my basketball IQ to heighten that. So it’s not a concern of mine.”

This is not the first we have heard of DeRozan’s role possibly changing. Johnson has previously urged the six-time All-Star to consider taking a step back for the greater good.

“Without Lonzo [Ball], with Zach [LaVine] being less than 100%, they almost were forced to go to DeMar ‘hero-ball’, DeMar isolation,” Johnson explained during the “Bulls Talk Podcast” on March 14. “I think when he gets kind of more in that San Antonio mode – taking a little bit of a step back, being a facilitator, and the offense features Zach a little more – I think the potential goes higher.”

DeRozan has accounted for 19.9% of the Bulls’ field goal attempts over the last two seasons. His 29.8% usage rate in that span ranked second behind only Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, per Stathead.

“I don’t overthink it,” DeRozan said. “I do what’s asked of me from a team perspective.”

DeMar DeRozan’s Role Changed Last Season

DeRozan’s usage rate fell over the last 11 games of the regular season in 2022-23, going from 28.4% over his first 63 appearances to 25.6% over that backstretch. His assist percentage also rose, albeit slightly, from 22.4% to 22.9%, and could rise even further this season if it is his goal from the outset.

His assist rate reached a career-best 32.2% in 2020-21, his final season with the Spurs when he averaged 6.9 assists per game, also a career-high mark.

And he has already alluded to wanting to hand the reins off to LaVine.

DeRozan’s statistical shift coincided with LaVine’s rejuvenation down the stretch after shaking off offseason knee surgery to begin the campaign. And, with the latter fully healthy coming into this season, a dip from DeRozan would be of little surprise.

Bulls Want to Re-Sign DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan adapting to a new role could make a potential new contract more palatable. He is in the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million pact and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season if no deal is reached before the start of free agency next offseason.

General Manager Marc Eversley has already clarified that he wants DeRozan back in a Bulls’ uniform.

Eversley acknowledged it has to look right for both sides while DeRozan’s goal is winning. With both sides amenable to it, though, their getting something down would come as little to no surprise.