Derrick Rose Sounds Off on Prospect of Having Number Retired By Bulls

Before the Chicago Bulls took on the New York Knicks, former Bulls MVP Derrick Rose talked with reporters about the prospect of having his number retired by the franchise after he retires from the NBA. Rose would be in favor of it but primarily for his family and friends who have been there for him.

“Of course I’ve thought about it, but it’s only from when people have asked me about it,” Rose said. “For me, it probably wouldn’t be a big problem, but for my family members, to see that, and the people that supported me all these years that wanted to be a part of it, that would be cool. I know that the love I receive, no matter from (Chicago) or somewhere else, that’s all I need.”

When the Bulls acquired Michael Carter-Williams back in 2016, he avoided taking no. 1 because he did not want to create any controversy with Rose considering the latter’s reputation. Rose took that as a sign that his number will be retired eventually.

“That’s a good sign that it may end up being retired,” Rose said. “I’m sorry that the guys had to go through that. If they decide to do it, it would be dope. Not only for me, but for my family to see something like that.”

Derrick Rose would like to have his number retired someday more so for his family and those who have supported him than for himself. His appreciation for Bulls fans and Chicago will forever be there. pic.twitter.com/4Whm501OLg — Mark Carman (@thecarm) December 17, 2022

Rose won the award in his third year with the Bulls and played for the team from 2008 to 2016. The year he won the award was the same year he took the Bulls the furthest they’ve gone – the Eastern Conference Finals – since Michael Jordan’s second retirement in 1998.

Rose Received Ovation During Bulls-Knicks Game

Rose has not been playing much for the Knicks this season, and only entered the game against the Bulls after the game was out of reach. When he entered the game with three and a half minutes left – in which the Knicks were up 110-82 – Bulls fans gave Rose a standing ovation due to his impact on the franchise. They went as far as chanting “M-V-P!” as Rose took the floor.

Standing O for Derrick Rose at the UC 🌹 pic.twitter.com/lUSSVtkIVV — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) December 17, 2022

Even with the game out of reach, Rose was cheered on by Bulls fans after hitting a three.

loudest cheers all night in Chicago: Derrick Rose for 3. pic.twitter.com/Z8rhjX3vhl — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 17, 2022

That would go on to be the only shot that Rose hit, as he shot one-for-three from the field. Nonetheless, it was clear that Bulls fans wanted to voice their appreciation for the former MVP, who not only started his NBA career in Chicago but was also born and raised in the area as well.

DeMar DeRozan Thoughts on Rose’s Ovation

After the Knicks defeated the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan was asked his thoughts on the ovation Bulls fans gave Rose. DeRozan explained that his impact on the fanbase and the city as a whole made that possible.

“It’s D-Rose. It’s Derrick Rose,” DeRozan said. “He’s gonna get that respect, that love, the . admiration, everything he did for this city, being from this city. So to be able to see him get that…that just shows you the respect, the love that our fans have for him and what he meant to this city so it was great to see that.”