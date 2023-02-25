Bulls Great Being Eyed By Western Conference Contender: Report

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose could be heading West to a contender.

Rose, who was named MVP of the league for the 2010-11 season, spent his first seven years with the Bulls and is currently in his third season with the New York Knicks. While Rose hasn’t been bought out of his contract for the remainder of the season, the Phoenix Suns are watching closely, and aim to pounce if Rose hits the market.

“The Phoenix Suns are now surveying the market for another ball-handler to assist Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, league sources tell Bleacher Report,” NBA insider Chris Haynes wrote on February 24.

“The buyout market is relatively bare at the point guard position at the moment. However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose. The 34-year-old has fallen out of the rotation, as he hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 31. A buyout still feels unlikely, but sources close to the situation don’t believe the door is completely shut on the possibility.”

Suns Would Be Derrick Rose’s 6th NBA Team

While Rose hasn’t gone anywhere yet, he was the subject of trade rumors prior to the NBA trade deadline, and his future in New York remains murky at best. Haynes also noted Rose “has a team option of $15.6 million for 2023-24 that the Knicks will not pick up,” so a buyout is still very much in the cards.

The Suns are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record, with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks both breathing down their neck in the standings. It’s no surprise Phoenix wants to add an experienced veteran down the stretch.

In addition to the Knicks and Bulls, Rose has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons. He has been limited with a knee injury this season, but he could still give a team like the Suns some depth behind Paul.

Derrick Rose Remains Fan Favorite in Chicago

Rose, who was born in Chicago, played for the Bulls from 2008-16 and has remained a fan favorite in the Windy City after his departure. The No. 1 overall selection for Chicago in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose is 10th on the team all-time in scoring during the regular season (8,001 points) and fourth in postseason scoring (973 points).

Injuries ultimately hindered his pursuit to win a championship with the Bulls, and he was traded in 2016. Rose returned to Chicago while playing for the Knicks in December of 2022, and he received a very warm welcome in the coldest of months.

Derrick Rose 1st shot drains a 3 pointer. Fans cheered louder than the Bulls in the game. pic.twitter.com/GEiWHMLpwj — ✶Ⓜ️a𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 17, 2022

“To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said in December, via The New York Post.

Rose also noted it would be an honor to have his Bulls jersey retired, which has not happened yet. “It would be awesome to see it, but it’s years away from that right now,” he said in December.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rose heads West yet this season. Wherever he plays, you can bet Bulls Nation will be watching and cheering him on.