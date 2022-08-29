Bulls Big Man Sounds Off on Team’s Performance After FIBA Loss

This could turn out to be a big year for a Chicago Bulls player heading into his second NBA season. No, not Ayo Dosunmu, the homegrown guard that has already been identified as one of the keys to a potential extended playoff run.

Instead, it is big man Marko Simonovic who is going into his third year since being drafted by the Bulls.

He stayed overseas for another year, perhaps, delaying his development.

Since coming over, Simonovic has gotten NBA experience and G-League experience with the Windy City Bulls. This summer, Simonovic bulked up before heading back overseas to take part in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with his native Montenegro. And the Bulls’ big man playing a big role there could pay off this season.

Valuable Experience

Simonovic and Montenegro took on Lithuania in a 90-73 loss to the Group K leaders after trailing by just three points at halftime (39-36). The loss dropped Montenegro with a 5-3 record as they prepare for EuroBasket 2022.

The Bulls youngster remained optimistic about his team’s outlook despite the blown lead and loss to close out the qualifying round.

“I think we played really well in the first half, just like we planned before the game,” asserted Simonovic per BasketNews’ Edvinas Jablonskis, “but in the second half, we didn’t play so good…We need to respond and play the way we did in the first half. We will watch the video, and we’ll do better, for sure. With EuroBasket coming, we want to play better,”

Simonovic noted Lithuania’s toughness and that their physicality can be tough to handle with NBA veterans Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings (who earned Player of the Game) and Jonas Valanciaunas of the Memphis Grizzlies as well as Ignas Brazdeikis on the roster.

“We just need to play well,” insisted Simonovic. “Every team is experienced. Even if some of the teams don’t have one or two players, it doesn’t mean they will start to play badly. We need to prepare for the games in the best way possible and focus on every match. It doesn’t matter which team we play, and we’ll need to focus so we could be what we want to be on the court.”

There might not be a better training and proving ground for the 6-foot-11, 216-pound center who has struggled when he’s seen action at the NBA level.

Simonovic finished the loss with 13 points, five rebounds, three steals, and one assist.

Marko Simonovic’s Resume

Simonovic also spent plenty of time with Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic this summer. And, though the latter won’t be playing in EuroBasket, training together can only help the young Bulls big man who could be in for a big role this coming season.

“Will that improvement be enough to crack the rotation,” asks Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “The Bulls were content to let Simonović develop in the G League as a rookie, but they need him to grow into a more reliable backup option behind…Vučević and Andre Drummond.”

Play

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks in the G-League but only played five games.

He got on the floor for nine NBA games all off of the bench.

Simonovic averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 boards in under 4.0 minutes per contest for the Bulls. He showed improved physicality during this year’s summer league play. But he has still struggled to stretch the floor consistently. He shot 44.4 percent from deep in the G-League last year on 1.8 attempts per game.

But he only hit 20% of his triples in his limited time with the Bulls. And, during his two qualifying games with Montenegro, Simonovic hit just 1-of-7 threes (14.3%).

Simonovic has to be more efficient if he is going to play significant minutes next season.

Searching for Consistency

Simonvic alternated between impressing and underwhelming to start summer league play this year. He did find his way en route to an All-Summer League Team selection. But what does this “process” mean for Simonovic?

“I know that it’s not all in one year. This is is a process and I need the time to understand everything and to learn everything…I’m ready to work. I’ve been working every day to be better and to get some minutes in the NBA.” (h/t Julia Poe/Chicago Tribune)

And he will have to find his touch from three if he is going to provide some versatility by sliding to power forward some next season.