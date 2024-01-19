Billy Donovan Addresses Bulls Trade Rumors, Zach LaVine’s Latest Injury

The Chicago Bulls have struggled to drum up a trade market for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine ahead of the trade deadline on February 8. It may not be for a lack of trying, with LaVine mired in rumors since last season’s trade deadline.

But Head Coach Billy Donovan noted that they also aren’t feeling any additional pressure following moves made by their fellow Eastern Conference teams.

“I haven’t really ever heard [the front office] say, ‘This is going on, this is happening; we’ve got to go do something,’ ’’ Donovan said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on January 18. ‘‘Everything, from my perspective, has always been well thought out, looking at the team, how to make it better.

“I haven’t had a conversation like …, ‘Hey, [OG] Anunoby is going to New York. We’ve got to do [something].’ I’ve never had a conversation like that with them at all.”

That may be true. But the Bulls have been gauging LaVine’s trade value across the league.

“Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is focused on trying to unload LaVine first and reload his roster on the fly,” Cowley wrote on January 17.

Zach LaVine Rolls Ankle, Exits Early vs. Raptors

Their chances of moving LaVine may have taken another hit after LaVine exited the Bulls’ 116-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on January 18 in the third quarter after rolling his ankle. He returned briefly in the fourth quarter but could not finish the game.

Video of Zach LaVine rolling his right ankle at Toronto. pic.twitter.com/xZkREuTJaq — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) January 19, 2024

“I could tell when he got back in there that he wasn’t moving great,” Donovan said, per Cowley. “I think he wanted to keep going. He could never get himself going.”

Part of the reason the Bulls have had difficulty finding takers for LaVine is his injury history.

He missed 17 games this season with a foot injury, seeing his team go 10-7 in his absence. He also missed four of their first 11 games last season following arthroscopic surgery in the offseason, and he tore his ACL in 2017.

LaVine has three years and $47-plus million on his five-year, $215 million contract. The Bulls have maintained a high asking price throughout, further reducing their potential suitors.

Zach LaVine’s Injuries Not Helping Bulls’ Trade Pursuit

“LaVine’s frustration is understandable,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry posted on X, formerly Twitter, on January 18. “This is only his seventh game back from a 17-game absence because of a right foot injury.

“LaVine’s been patient in his return, sacrificing shots/touches and being outright deferential to facilitate for teammates. Now this.”

He finished the game with eight points on 42.9% shooting, including going 1-for-3 from deep.

LaVine’s 20.0 points per game and 34.9% mark from beyond the arc are his lowest marks since that 2017-18 season when he was coming off the torn ACL. His 57.9% true shooting clip is his lowest since the 2019-20 campaign when the Bulls finished with 22 wins.

The Bulls don’t just need LaVine to stay on the floor. They also need him to be productive if for no other reason than to achieve their mutual goal of trading him away to a new team.