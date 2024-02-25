Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu Announces New Community Service Initiative: ‘Are You Ready?’

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is finally getting a team of his own.

Dosunmu is a University of Illinois alum and Chicago native. He recently announced that he has started an AAU team: the Ayo Dos Elite.

“Many of you know that AAU played a pivotal part in my basketball career,” the third-year Bulls guard said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter on February 20. “Now that I’m able, I’m ready to give back with a team of my own.

“Are you ready to take your game to the next level?

“Ayo Dos Elite is more than just a basketball team. We’re a community of athletes dedicated to mentorship, exposure, and athletic growth. When you join Ayo Dos Elite, it means gaining access to top-tier coaching, exposure to college recruiters, and a supportive team environment where you can grow both on and off the court.”

The tryout – which was for 13 and 14-year-old athletes in the seventh or eighth grades – was held on February 24 at the Beasley Academic Center in Chicago.

An excerpt from the registration landing page tells players what to expect.

– The chance to showcase your skills in front of scouts and coaches.

– An opportunity to join a competitive and dedicated AAU team.

– A chance to grow as a player and be part of a winning culture.

This is just the latest display of leadership from Dosunmu, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract extension this past offseason.

Ayo Dosunmu Earned Recognition for Charity Work

Dosunmu also earned the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award earlier this season for his offseason work around Chicago, including hosting “Ayo’s Block Party” and starting the “Ayo’s Scholars” program.

He has done all of it through his Ayo Dosunmu Foundation in joint efforts with other community outreach programs.

Congrats, Ayo‼️ Earlier this evening, @ChicagoBulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (@AyoDos_11) received the 2023-24 Offseason NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for his efforts to uplift and inspire the youth in his hometown Chicago. pic.twitter.com/y7HTUyysZV — NBA Cares (@nbacares) November 7, 2023

“This recognition means the world to me, not just as a basketball player, but as a proud representative of this incredible city,” Dosunmu said, per NBA.com in October. “Being able to give back to the same city that raised me and made me the man I am today is an unforgettable feeling. I dedicate this award to the youth of Chicago – dream fearlessly and stay focused, and the opportunities will be endless.”

Ayo Dosunmu Poised for Greater Role for Bulls Down the Stretch

Injuries have hindered the Bulls this season, to be clear. But they have also allowed some of the younger players to spread their wings.

“November, December, we had a lot of guys out,” Patrick Williams said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on February 24. “It opened a lot of opportunity for guys to be more on the ball. Me, Ayo (Dosunmu) and Coby (White), [Alex Caruso], I think it allowed us to kind of show what we can do, kind of see how that felt to be more on the ball.”

Williams is out for the season following word that he will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

That is undoubtedly a poor turn of the season for the Bulls and Williams. It still means that Dosunmu stands to see even more opportunities to make an impact going forward.