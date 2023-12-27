Bulls’ Andre Drummond Sounds Off on Role With Nikola Vucevic Out

The Chicago Bulls battled back, overcoming a deficit that grew as large as 12 points versus the Atlanta Hawks to come away with a 117-113 victory on December 26.

They did it without Nikola Vucevic, who was sidelined with a strained adductor, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Their task was made easier, and Vucevic’s absence was made negligible, thanks to the efforts of Andre Drummond.

Drummond finished with 24 points, 25 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist.

“Staying ready. Staying ready. Come in each and every day prepared for if my number’s called. Any opportunity, I just try to seize it,” Drummond said via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic after the game. “My mentality is that I’m not a backup. I still believe I’m a starter in this league. But the position I’m in now, I take it and play to the best of my ability.”

This @AndreDrummond stat line!!! 24 PTS | 25 REB | 2 BLK | 3 STL | 11-13 FG pic.twitter.com/Jyw76xab3l — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 27, 2023

This was Drummond’s first start for the Bulls in his one-plus season behind Vucevic, who started all 82 games last season.

It is Drummond’s 45th 20-20 game of his career, the 15th-most in NBA history, per Stathead.

It’s also the 46th time a Bulls player has recorded such an outing, and the second this season – Vucevic had 21 points and 20 rebounds in a road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on November 1 – but just the second time since 2014 (Pau Gasol).

Drummond was asked how difficult it was having to come off the bench given he still holds a starter’s mindset.

“It’s not hard at all,” Drummond said. “Being a good teammate is easy. It’s not hard to support your teammates, and it’s reciprocated when it’s my turn.”

Could Drummond get that turn with the Los Angeles Lakers again?

Bulls’ Andre Drummond Name-Dropped in Lakers Trade Chatter

“I still think the most realistic and best-case scenario for the Lakers is some sort of deal with Chicago where they get [Alex] Caruso and someone like Andre Drummond,” said Jason Timpf on the “Hoops Tonight” podcast on December 26. “Maybe that’s the deal that probably requires draft compensation.”

Bulls get:

– Rui Hachimura

– Christian Wood

– 2029 first-round pick

Lakers get:

– Alex Caruso

– Andre Drummond

“Now we’re talking about a lineup that could throw out Austin [Reaves] at the 1, Alex Caruso at the 2,” Timpf said. “Then you’d have a playoff-playable center in someone like Andre Drummond coming off of the bench.

“I think we’ve seen a lot from Christian Wood and Jackson Hayes that has left a lot to be desired in recent weeks.”

Caruso and Drummond were teammates on the Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

Bulls Turning Away Calls About Alex Caruso

The Bulls have been steadfast in turning away overtures for Caruso, who earned First-Team All-Defensive Honors last season and helped the Lakers win a title in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year, $36.9 million contract.

The Lakers traded Drummond to the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2020-21 season. Drummond said he enjoyed his time in Philly. But he opted to return to the Bulls this past offseason. He re-signed on a two-year, $6.6 million contract despite an inconsistent role last season.

Add the Bulls’ current surge to the equation and it seems highly unlikely they would look to move on from Caruso at this juncture.