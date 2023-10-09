Insider Sheds Light on Trade Interest in Bulls’ Zach LaVine

This offseason saw the Chicago Bulls exploring trade interest in two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports in June. But a new report suggests it is not as simple as the Bulls looking to move on from LaVine.

“Rival teams have checked in with the Bulls about LaVine’s availability … but no team has been willing to meet Chicago’s reportedly large asking price,” wrote ESPN’s Jamal Collier on October 9 citing both league and team sources. “LaVine, 28, is owed $129 million over the next three seasons and owns a $48.9 million … player option in 2026-27.

The Bulls signed LaVine to a five-year, $215 million contract last offseason.

He entered the 2022-23 season slowed by an arthroscopic procedure on his knee in the offseason but finished strong.

Zach LaVine in 2022-23: 24.8 points per game

4.5 rebounds

4.2 assists

48.5% shooting

37.5% from three

77 games played@ZachLaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/i2p9B0cKXK — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 23, 2023

LaVine has been clear that he is committed to the Bulls and has been since signing the contract amid speculation he could be traded last summer.

Zach LaVine: ‘My Camp Isn’t Putting’ Out Trade Rumors

“My camp isn’t putting them out,” LaVine said, per Collier. “I committed to the Bulls when I signed my five-year deal. So until I’m not, I’m committed to the Bulls. I’ve always brought professionalism and consistent play, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

The Bulls’ asking price has been described similarly before.

“New York made contact with the Chicago Bulls about their shooting guard, Zach LaVine, but the asking price for the two-time All-Star was ‘giant’…which is exactly why LaVine remains in Chicago,” wrote Fred Katz of The Athletic on July 20. “The Knicks and Bulls, according to league sources, never got close.”

The Knicks were one of several teams along with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers that the Bulls are said to have made contact with regarding trading LaVine.

While he has largely shrugged off the rumors, he does not exactly appreciate them.

“Trade rumors are part of the business,” LaVine said, per Collier. “Are they wanted? No. But I’m a grown man, I’ve been traded before. I know how to deal with them. You have to take it that way; it’s a business, so I don’t get too upset.”

What the Bulls Want for Zach LaVine

Maintaining such a high asking price could suggest the Bulls are overvaluing LaVine. But the holdup also comes amid the lingering questions over LaVine’s long-term health after having the second surgery on his knee since 2018.

Perhaps his continued health this season will cause teams to up their offers.

“One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson on June 19. “Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.”

The Bulls were seeking “multi-team” trades for LaVine in pursuit of Damian Lillard, per Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sixers on September 20.

Chicago has pushed continuity over the last two offseasons but even players like LaVine and Nikola Vucevic know that they need to produce better results if they want this group to stay together.

Otherwise, the LaVine trade chatter could start back up in earnest.