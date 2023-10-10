Bulls Take ‘Preliminary’ Steps to Address DeMar DeRozan’s Future

The Chicago Bulls have one significant piece of business looming and are taking steps to address it.

“[DeMar] DeRozan, 34, is entering the final season of his contract and is set to earn $28.6 million,” wrote Jamal Collier of ESPN on October 9. “The Bulls have expressed interest in re-signing DeRozan to a long-term deal and the two sides have had preliminary talks negotiating an extension.”

Chicago signed Zach LaVine to a five-year, $215 million contract last offseason. And, this past offseason, they inked Nikola Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million contract ahead of free agency leaving DeRozan as the sole member of the big three without a deal beyond next season.

But the idea that the sides are having negotiations should come as no surprise.

Bulls GM Tipped Hand on Plans for DeMar DeRozan

“DeMar’s been great,” Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic on August 21. “He’s been terrific for this group, not only on the court but off the court. He’s been a leader. I would love DeMar to be part of this program long term. … We hope Deebo’s back. He’s been an integral part of this program’s success.”

DeRozan signed a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls as part of a trade from the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2022. He has earned back-to-back All-Star appearances and was an All-NBA Second Teams selection in 2021-22.

The six-time All-Star is eligible for a four-year, $179 million extension. He said on media day that he would let the front office and his agents work through that and focus on basketball.

But the sentiments of continuing the union appear to be mutual.

“This is a place I want to be,” DeRozan said via the team on October 2. “It’s a great place so you can take that out of the equation. It’s just working out whatever makes sense from there for both sides.”

DeMar DeRozan Changing Game With the Times

DeRozan is one of just 13 players to average at least 26.0 points on 59% true shooting or better over the last two years, per Stathead. He is both the oldest player on the list and tied for the most appearances in that span.

And his impact on his younger teammates has been a storyline for the Bulls.

When you work out with DeMar, the work starts at 5 AM! pic.twitter.com/vuH6DIZ8gQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 30, 2023

But even DeRozan – who ranks seventh on the active list of all-time scorers – has acknowledged the need to add a key element to his game: three-point shooting.

A master of the mid-range, the Bulls ranked 30th in three-pointers attempted last season with DeRozan averaging just 1.9 per game and shooting 32.4% on those looks. He has been adamant that he won’t change his style of play entirely while also noting that, as he ages, it’s important to keep “expanding” his repertoire.

“It’s going to come,” DeRozan said on media day. “I don’t overthink it. I’m gonna play the game. At the end of the day, it’s basketball. … It’s something that I definitely go out there, I work on, I know I could do. I just never made a conscious effort to do it.”

But this team needs more threes, and it needs them from its most voluminous shooters.

“The style of play and understanding how we want to play, whatever’s needed from me, I’m going to be able to be ready for it and to do it with no problem,” DeRozan said.