Bulls Could Explore Trades for All-Star Wing: Report

The Chicago Bulls are taking a big risk running it back with essentially the same roster as last season. And there are teams ready to pounce if things go off the rails early amid what appears to be a tough slate out of the gates.

On top of a difficult schedule, the Bulls are also expected to be without starting point guard Lonzo Ball for the early going or the regular season.

Without him last season, they were barely an above-.500 team at 24-23.

The wheels came off down the stretch and the Bulls won just eight games after the All-Star break. They took one game in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. But the series was a referendum on how far they are from being a title contender. If they start this season as they finished the last one, the sharks in the NBA could smell blood in the water.

Rivals Could Target DeRozan

During his exit interview, Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said that he would explore everything to upgrade the roster this offseason. He ultimately decided for minor tweaks on the margins and faith in the same core. But would his open-mindedness extend to a midseason pivot?

One Eastern Conference executive believes so, though they put an extreme caveat on what it would take.

“If this season starts the way last season ended,” the executive tells Heavy’s Sean Deveney, “there is a chance the Bulls could explore all options. And you’d get some good offers. Teams like the Knicks or Dallas or Portland, certainly Miami, they’d give up pieces and picks for a player like DeRozan.”

Luka: “Did you ever miss in your life? The mid-range shot?” DeMar: “Sometimes.” Luka: “But like, 19 out of 20 you make?” pic.twitter.com/ljfrg3qVHk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 30, 2022

That is an interesting mix of potential suitors.

There are two contending teams in Dallas and Miami, one that is in the Play-In Tournament mix in New York, and another trying to rebuild on the fly in Portland.

We have already seen connections to the Heat in packages that would reunite him with former teammate Kyle Lowry. But there have been very few if any links to the Heat or Knicks. And there are questions as to what the Mavericks and Trail Blazers would even have to offer that would pique the Bulls’ interest.

As for the caveat on what it would take to even get the Bulls to entertain this?

“He was an MVP candidate for most of last year…It would have to be a disaster of a season for that to happen.”

The Bulls could struggle without Ball to start the season. But they should be deep enough at guard to not fall into the “disaster” category.

Lakers Blew It with DeRozan

One team that won’t likely be landing DeRozan is the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan, a native of Compton, California was all set to join the Lakers last offseason before their front office went in a different direction – similar to what happened with Alex Caruso.

“The fact that the Lakers wanted him and screwed it up, that has been talked about a lot. If there was a way for the lakers to get him, they would, of course. But that ship sailed. The Bulls are not going to take back [Russell] Westbrook for DeRozan and the Lakers aren’t sending you Anthony Davis, and that’s the only way a deal would work.”

“It was one of those moments you can’t duplicate..I remember when Kobe came and played in the Drew that was kind of one of the most epic moments.” DeMar DeRozan speaking with Draymond Green on what it meant to have LeBron James play in the Drew League 🔥pic.twitter.com/9sCMZgSmw3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 28, 2022

This is kind of a double-whammy for both Lakers and Bulls fans who may have had their sights set on either DeRozan or Davis, respectively.

DeRozan a Building Block for Bulls

Bulls players have begun making their way back to work out at the team’s facilities in recent days. DeRozan has not been among the bevy of still shots and video clips shared by the Bulls’ social media team.

But he recently partnered with ShoePalace.com and Nike for a special event at his alma mater Compton High School.

The Bulls leaned heavily on the type of culture-builder that DeRozan is as exemplified by the time he dedicates to giving back. It is certainly far-fetched to think they have any designs on moving him and there has even been speculation that he could see another contract while in Chicago.

But, he is 33 years old and has just two years remaining on his contract including this season.

With the Bulls still seeming like a mid-tier playoff team to most, anything is possible if the season goes awry.