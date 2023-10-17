Fans React to Bulls Signing Derrick Favors to Camp Deal

The Chicago Bulls signed 12-year NBA veteran Derrick Favors to a training camp deal, per the team on October 16. Favors was out of the NBA last season. But he spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes across 39 appearances with 18 starts.

A former No. 3 overall pick by the then New Jersey Nets, Favors has spent time with two other franchises including eight-plus seasons with the Utah Jazz.

“This Derrick Favors signing is quite intriguing,” @bulls_troy posted on X on October 16.

At his peak, Favors averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. He averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in those 18 starts for the Thunder in 2021-22.

“Don’t know what the actual chances of Derrick Favors making the roster are, but I love this signing for the Bulls,” posted banks_totten on X. “Favors has always been a favorite of mine and he’s one of the true underrated role players of the last decade.”

Not everyone is convinced he will make a significant impact. But even then, it’s hard to find fault in kicking the tires on Favors.

“Derrick Favors???? 5 years too late but good get,” posted @MarkAnth0nyyy.

Bulls’ Derrick Favors ‘Can Adjust to Any Role’

The Thunder traded Favors to the Houston Rockets just ahead of last season. Houston waived the big man, and he sat until the Georgia native signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks in January. With no deal coming his way this offseason, he had planned to sign with a G League team in hopes of parlaying that into a new opportunity in the NBA.

Favors proudly spoke about his role as a mentor for the younger players on the Thunder last season, and he seems to have kept that mindset while searching for his next opportunity.

“I can adjust to any role that I’m in,” Favors said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on October 14. “I can still do a lot of things out there on the court with the right team and the right situation to help a team either win a championship or be a mentor to a younger team.”

He may have that opportunity with the Bulls.

“Kinda wild to me that Derrick Favors isn’t, at the very least, somebody’s third center/veteran leadership guy,” posted Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report on October 14.

That would fit with the Bulls’ MO of having the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Torrey Craig on hand, not only for their individual production but also to help bring along young players like Dalen Terry and Patrick Williams. The difference is that the Bulls only have rookie undrafted free agent Adama Sanogo.

They also have Andre Drummond behind Nikola Vucevic. At best, Favors’ role appears to be nothing more than a camp body. He could be someone the Bulls keep tabs on if they make any shakeups to the roster involving either veteran big.

Local Product Reacts to Bulls Contract: ‘Blessings’

The Bulls also added former undrafted free agent Kahlil Whitney to the roster. The 6-foot-7 forward is a Chicago native and sent a message about his new chance.

Whitney withdrew from Kentucky during his freshman season in January 2020 before declaring for the draft. He had a brief stint with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League in 2021-22, averaging scoring two points in nine minutes split across two games. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18 appearances with eight starts in his lone season at Kentucky.

Whitney is behind many similar players with starters DeRozan, Williams, and Zach LaVine, as well as bench options in Craig, and even prospects like Terry and rookie Julian Phillips.