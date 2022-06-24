Bulls GM Sounds Off on ‘Vibe’ of Team’s First-Round Pick

We do not hear from Chicago Bulls general manager, Marc Eversley. Bulls vice president of basketball operations, Aruturas Karnisovas is typically the one at the microphone providing updates.

Following the organization’s selection of Arizona guard, Dalen Terry, with the 18th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, however, Eversley had plenty to say in addressing the media.

Words like “hustle” and “grinds” were prevalent in the draft grade from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

Eversley went into greater detail, also citing Terry’s toughness, and including where he wants to see the 19-year-old improve. It is still clear that Terry’s makeup played a big factor in the Bulls making him the second first-round pick of the current regime’s tenure.

Welcome to Chicago, Rookie

Eversley began answering a question from NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson about the Bulls’ process leading to Terry. It did not take long for the Bulls’ general manager to get into the appeal of Terry’s character.

“We had an opportunity to work out Dalen a couple weeks ago. He came in the night before and spent time with us. We took him to dinner. Got an opportunity to learn about him, learn about his family…And we were really, really impressed.”

Eversley noted that the Bulls saw him as somebody that can “fit with what we’re building” which prompted the question of how from 670 The Score’s Cody Westerlund.

“He’s going to bring versatility on both ends of the floor. Defensively…he’s going to be able to switch one through three…Offensively he’s going to get out and run…He’s a capable three-point shooter. I wouldn’t call him a three-point shooter. But, with his makeup…he just brings an energy and a vibe that I think is going to play really well within this gym.”

Dalen Terry is gonna fit right in with Chi Slama Jama 🍿 @ArizonaMBB @DalenTerry pic.twitter.com/9eRShXvkI0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 24, 2022

Terry’s first media availability was filled with superlatives for his new teammates. But the most important thing is his assessment was in line with his general manager’s vision for what he can bring to the table right away.

They also agree that shooting is an area he can work on this offseason.

“I think he’s a pretty good shooter. But he probably needs to work on his shooting. All rookies need to work on their bodies…But for him, we’re not worried about whether he’s going to do the work or not. He’s just got the perfect makeup in terms of a kid who’s going to come in and do the things every single day to try to get better.”

A Special Message

Eversley’s note of Terry’s “energy” and “winning spirit” should not go under the radar. The Bulls need to maximize the talents of Patrick Williams, their first first-round pick ahead of his critical this season.

Much of the issue with the former fourth-overall selection has been his inconsistent energy and aggression on offense.

That does not sound as if it will be an issue for Terry. It is something the Bulls need to spread to Williams who has taken his time this summer to work out with teammate DeMar DeRozan who Terry said he “watched so much film” on this season.

Bulls guard, Coby White, has also battled through energy slumps in games here he is not shooting well.

Asked by Johnson about cracking the Bulls’ rotation, Eversley said, “ I hope so”, but acknowledged the decision will rest with head coach Billy Donovan.

He did note how no one expected 2021’s 38th-overall pick, Ayo Dosunmu to start 41 games this past season. And Portland Trail Blazers assistant general manager, Mike Schmitz had glowing praise for Terry during the pre-draft process.

Dalen Terry immediately raises the level of competition when he walks in the gym. Full of energy. Was defending, talking trash, making shots, finding teammates. At close to 6-8 w/ a 7-0 wingspan, Terry averaged 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REBS, 3.9 AST in 27.5 MIN on 57% 2P + 36% 3P as a soph. pic.twitter.com/DMjguk7GVq — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 6, 2022

Eversley said that he expects Terry — whom he said was the best player available on their board — to come in a push the team’s veterans “every single day” in practice.

“He fits the kind of makeup that we want to bring in. He’s a tough kid, he’s competitive, he brings a winning spirit to the room. I think…he’s a ball of energy and I think we need that in this building every single day.”