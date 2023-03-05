Ex-Bulls Guard, Former All-Star Inks Deal With Title Contender

It didn’t take long for Goran Dragic to find a new home after being waived by the Chicago Bulls last week. Per an announcement from the team on Saturday, the veteran baller has signed a rest-of-season deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 36-year-old Dragic hasn’t appeared in a game since logging a forgettable 11 minutes during a February 13 game against the Orlando Magic. He had fallen out of Billy Donovan’s rotation even before Chicago added Patrick Beverley as their new starting point guard.

All told, Dragic made 51 appearances for the Bulls, averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds while posting 43-35-66 shooting splits.

The Arturas Karnisovas-led front office made the call to waive the 2018 NBA All-Star ahead of the league’s deadline for playoff eligibility so that he would have an opportunity to catch on with a contender for the stretch run. To that end, the Bucks gig was a best-case scenario.

Goran Dragic Is the Latest Addition to a Bucks Team Going All-In on an NBA Title Shot

To say that the Bucks have been on a roll would be the understatement of the century. Before their epic fourth-quarter collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. and reeled off 16 straight wins.

Just because they’ve surged to the top of the title conversation, though, doesn’t mean they’re resting on their laurels. Instead, the Bucks’ front office has been working feverishly to improve the back end of the roster.

Jae Crowder was acquired in a deadline trade with the Phoenix Suns. And, shortly thereafter, veteran Meyers Leonard was plucked from the ether for big-man depth. Now, Dragic is joining the squad, too, and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is over the moon about the acquisition.

“He’s a great point guard, can score and set the table,” Budenholzer said on Saturday, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski “He’s competitive, smart, so we’re excited to add him to our group.”

Added Woj: “The Bucks believe Dragic’s tough-minded leadership and abilities can help them off the bench in their championship pursuit… Dragic has 60 games of playoff experience.”

Billy Donovan Provides Javonte Green Update

Entering Sunday’s home bout with the Indiana Pacers, it had been more than two months — and 28 games — since guard-forward Javonte Green had suited up for the Windy City crew.

The 29-year-old was forced to undergo an arthroscopic debridement on his right knee earlier this season and, according to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, he still has a long road ahead before he’ll be ready to jump back into the fray.

“Different stuff that they try to push him towards, they have to go off of his tolerance,” Donovan said on Sunday, via NBC Sports Chicago. “We’ve been kind of at the same thing where I think the linear, straight-ahead running has been pretty good. But they’ve not been able to progress him yet to any lateral stuff.

“He’ll receive treatment and continue to do the same stuff they’ve been doing until they can try to progress him.”

In 28 games this season, Green has averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest.