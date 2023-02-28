Bulls Make Final Call on Former All-Star’s Future With Team

The Chicago Bulls (28-33) made something of a surprise roster move ahead of their Tuesday road bout with the Toronto Raptors. However, the most surprising thing about it may just have been that it didn’t happen a couple of weeks ago.

Per an official announcement from the club, veteran guard Goran Dragic has been released and will be free to sign elsewhere after clearing waivers. The 2018 All-Star had made 51 appearances for the Windy City crew, averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. He also connected on 35.2% of his three-point attempts.

There had been an expectation among many that Dragic would be waived earlier this month in order to open up a roster spot for Patrick Beverley. However, Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas opted instead to part ways with center Tony Bradley at the time.

Dragic had joined the Bulls as a veteran’s minimum signing over the summer amid a strong run in FIBA play.

Goran Dragic’s Release From the Chicago Bulls Could Generate Some Opportunites for Rookie Dalen Terry

Roster Update: We have waived Goran Dragic. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 28, 2023

Dragic hadn’t actually appeared in a game for the Bulls since before the NBA All-Star break. He last played at home against the Orlando Magic on February 13. And, as had been the case during other recent appearances, he struggled to make a measurable positive impact on the court.

Still, his dismissal may lead to additional opportunities for rookie guard Dalen Terry, even with Beverley, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White still in the backcourt mix.

The 20-year-old Terry got some extended run in the contests immediately preceding and following the All-Star break. He made the most of those chances, too, showing off some of the game that had Bulls fans excited during summer league.

In those games — against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets — Terry averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in just 18.7 MPG. He also sunk 60% of his field-goal attempts overall and 57.1% of his tries from long range.

Bulls May Sit on Dragic’s Old Roster Spot (at Least for a While)

Clearly, the Dragic signing won’t go down as one of Karnisovas’ better moves. The veteran played well in the early going for the Bulls — and even had a had in some wins — but his spot in head coach Billy Donovan’s rotation had essentially gone the way of the dodo before Beverley was even a thought.

That’s not to say, though, that the Bulls are releasing him now to make room for someone else (or a specific someone, anyway). As reported by NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson, the club’s front office will instead be playing the long game:

…If they find the right fit, they could sign a player to a prorated minimum contract for the remainder of the season and still avoid the luxury tax. The pickings are slim at this point of the buyout market, though, and there are currently no plans for an addition. The Bulls’ decision to waive Dragic on Tuesday was to help him try to latch on with another team and be playoff-eligible, not specifically to target a signing.

Johnson went on to namecheck veterans Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson and Juancho Hernangomez as players who could potentially come in and fill more pressing needs in the frontcourt.