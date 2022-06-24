Bulls’ Grade for Selection of ‘Gritty’ 19-Year-Old Guard Revealed

The Chicago Bulls stood pat in the 2022 NBA Draft, taking Arizona’s Dalen Terry with the 18th overall pick. We will not truly know how well they did for some time. But Summer League does start on July 8 for the Bulls.

The most popular names attached to the Bulls in rumors during the pre-draft process were Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and LSU’s Tari Eason.

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson also reported that they could explore a trade up.

In the end, Terry is the pick and the Bulls got a very encouraging grade from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor who gave them an ‘A-’.

Bulls Grade Out Well

They were one of 16 teams to earn at least an “A” grade. Nine of those teams graded out better than the Bulls. But only two of those were after the Bulls in David Roddy to the Memphis Grizzlies at 23rd overall and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Golden State Warriors at 28th overall.

It is not necessarily the grade itself that is most encouraging. The way O’Connor describes Terry should have Bulls fans excited.

“I love Dalen Terry. I love him so much. Just like Arizona fans do. And I bet Bulls fans will love him, too, just as they love Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. Because Terry is a hustler. That dude grinds on defense, and on offense, he’s so selfless. There isn’t a moment he’s on the court that you feel he’s doing anything but trying to win.”

2022 NBA Draft Reel: Arizona's Dalen Terry Arizona sophomore wing Dalen Terry declared for the 2022 NBA Draft after averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 36.4% from the 3-point line. Terry was All-Pac-12 honorable mention and a member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. 2022-06-22T20:14:33Z

His hustle and grinder mentality should play well at the next level. Terry certainly thinks so, citing both in his first media availability as a Bull.

“I believe my defense, my versatility is gonna come over immediately. Those are things I do every day. I think my leadership…my grit…all of the things that made me who I am are going to keep me in this position.”

What Dalen Terry Brings to the Table

The soon-to-be 20-year-old Terry did not put up gaudy numbers in his two seasons at Arizona. He averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore and displayed his passing prowess with 3.9 assists per contest.

Those numbers were up from 4.6 points and 3.2 boards as a freshman.

As for why he did not shoot a lot in college (just 6.2 attempts per game), Terry cited his passing ability. His growth as a “glue guy” helped guide the Wildcats to the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, explains The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry.

Dalen Terry on being projected as a late first-rounder: “There’s gonna be a redraft in 10 years and it’s gonna be different.” pic.twitter.com/g8xlcprm46 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 15, 2022

Terry’s motor and nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan should help him get his hands on plenty of passes after he averaged 1.2 steals in his final collegiate season.

Bulls general manager, Marc Eversley, noted that Terry needs to work on his shooting, something Terry noted as well. But he did shoot over 36% from downtown this past season.

He was also very confident in his ability to mesh with this group during his presser.

“I feel like I fit in perfectly. I’m a lengthy guard who will do anything to win. I watched so much DeMar DeRozan this year, it’s crazy. Him just getting to his spots. Zach LaVine, smoothest player ever.”

Planning for Now and Later

Terry figures to offer immediate contributions with his skillset. But his age means he has a long time before he reaches his prime. That could allow the Bulls the ability to straddle timelines with several young players to help buoy the team as players age out.

Both DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are over 30 years old.

Johnson predicted on the June 21 episode of the “Bulls Talk Podcast” that DeRozan will get another contract with the Bulls after his current one expires following the 2024 season.

Vucevic, however, is heading into the final season of his deal. He has expressed an interest in re-signing with the Bulls. But Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that they were exploring their options with him.

LaVine, 27, is an unrestricted free agent. His return is still not a guarantee. But NBA correspondent, Marc Stein reported that potential suitors were being told he was returning.

He will need running mates as he takes full control of the team, particularly, ones with the defensive upside Terry offers.