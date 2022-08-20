Bulls and Heat Linked in Potential 4-Player Trade

Would the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat work together on a deal? One NBA executive who spoke with Heavy’s Sean Deveney believes it is possible and that the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic and the Heat’s Duncan Robinson could be the centerpieces of what was described as a potential 2-for-2 trade.

“The Bulls had some interest in Duncan Robinson before and if the Heat really wanted Vuc, that could be the basis of a deal, Vuc for Robinson. The Heat would have to add [Omer] Yurtseven, give Chicago a big guy to work with. And the Bulls would probably want them to take back Tony Bradley just to have a little more money under the tax in case they want to add a guy.”

Here is how the deal would look:

Bulls Get: Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven

Heat Get: Nikola Vucevic and Tony Bradley

How Would Robinson Fit For the Bulls?

Robinson fills a major need for the Bulls, which is in the shooting area. Robinson is a 40-percent three-point shooter for his career in the NBA, though he slipped back to 37% last season. Still, he is one of the league’s most-feared long-range bombers, and there is no question he’d space the floor for Chicago.

The major question is, where would Robinson’s minutes come with the Bulls? The Bulls’ two best players (DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine) play the positions he usually plays. Even if they stretched him at the 4, that’s where the Bulls are hoping Patrick Williams develops into a legit member of their Big 3.

With no place for Robinson to reasonably slot into as a starter, he’d likely be a bench player at the 2, 3, or 4 spots. He’d be an excellent option off almost any team’s bench, but to get him, the Bulls would be giving up a starter in this proposed trade. Who replaces Vucevic in this scenario in the starting lineup? It’s the recently signed Andre Drummond, and Omer Yurtseven would be his backup.

The Bulls would still need to sign a legit backup power forward, and their depth at center would take a hit. Still, it’s intriguing to imagine how deadly a unit with Lonzo Ball, LaVine, Alex Caruso, Robinson, and Drummond could be from a floor-spacing standpoint.

How Would Vucevic Help the Heat?

Miami has a sound veteran team led by former Bull Jimmy Butler, but they lack a post presence on offense. Vucevic would give them that in the form of a big who averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per game in what most would describe as a down year for the veteran center.

Bam Adebayo is more of a face-up big man with excellent athleticism to go with his otherworldly defense. If he slides to the 4, he and Vucevic might be the perfect compliments to each other’s game.

Adebayo is the kind of defensive presence who can help to hide Vucevic’s weaknesses on the defensive end. Free of the stress that comes with moving his feet as much on defense, Vucevic could be unleashed to concentrate on the areas he succeeds in, such as defensive rebounding and scoring in the post.

If Vucevic could regain his marksmanship from long range, he might also ease the blow of parting ways with a sniper like Robinson. It’s an interesting trade concept, though nothing more than speculative at this point.