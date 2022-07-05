Chicago Bulls Release Statement on Nearby Tragedy

Disaster struck near Chicago on Monday as a mass shooting killed six people and injured 24 more in Highland Park. The shooter opened fire a little after 10 a.m. on the city’s annual Fourth of July parade from atop a rooftop on Central Avenue.

Those that were wounded in the shooting ranged from ages 8 to 85. Five of the six that were killed were adults and details about the sixth victim are unknown according to CNN.

The shooting suspect, 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was arrested later in the day after a short chase and was unharmed. Less than 200 days into this year there have now been over 300 mass shootings.

Bulls Issue Statement

Highland Park has ties to the Chicago Bulls organization as many players and staff members have lived there over the years including Michael Jordan. The team also used to practice in nearby Deerfield, Ill.

Given the ties to the community, it’s no surprise that the Bulls were quick to deliver a statement on the shooting on Twitter.

“What happened today in Highland Park was horrifying and senseless,” the Bulls’ statement began. “Over the years, Highland Park has been home to many members of Bulls nation, including a number of Bulls players and staff. Our connection with the community is personal, and it holds a particularly special place in our hearts. We are grieving with the community and everyone affected, and we support them as we all mourn this tragedy.

“Gun violence inflicts pain on our friends, neighbors, families, businesses, and communities,” the statement continued. “This situation is one that we’ve been in too many times, saying what feels like the same words and expressing the same sentiments. The Chicago Bulls are committed to change and using the resources in our power to make a different and help solve this epidemic of gun violence.”

According to NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls joined forces with the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, and White Sox to start the Chicago Sports Alliance.

The alliance has provided $4 million in grants since its inception to READI Chicago (Rapid Employment and Development Initiative) and the University of Chicago Crime Lab, supporting solutions to address gun violence. These grants have been augmented by $1.5 million in matching grants from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

It’s good to see the Bulls and other Chicago pro teams put their money where their mouth and try to help in the fight against gun violence.

Offseason Notes

The Bulls have been pretty busy since free agency got underway on June 30. First, the team was able to re-sign Zach LaVine to a max contract of five years $215 million.

Besides that, the Bulls have also been able to add some contributors in key areas like Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. Drummond and Dragic were both signed on cheap contracts and will be able to help with the teams’ depth in the upcoming season.

The question now will be if the Bulls will look to add more pieces or if they are content with what they’ve done. The team could still use some more three-point shooting but only time will tell if they’ll be able to find help in that category.