Bulls Insider Names ‘Team to Watch’ for Potential Trade Deadline Deal

The Chicago Bulls are not expected to be among the more active teams at the trade deadline.

Back-to-back years of letting the deadline pass with little more than good intentions to show for them lowered expectations. The front office has also repeated its belief in this current core, minus Zach LaVine whom they tried to trade before his season-ending surgery stalled talks.

“If Bulls make trade today, management has publicly stated all along its desire to remain competitive,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 8. “That makes trade with Philadelphia seemingly more difficult. But that’s the team to watch as we move closer to 2 pm.”

The 76ers traded Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris, and a trio of second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. They also sent Danuel House to the Detroit Pistons — a rumored Bulls trade partner.

The move gives the Sixers the salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline — including the possibility of Charlotte's Kyle Lowry should be become available in a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/we9OOlRF4C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

That could take them off the market as potential buyers and trade partners for the Bulls.

However, they have been linked to both Andre Drummond and DeMar DeRozan, both of whom are in the final year of their respective contracts. Drummond flirted with the idea of joining the Dallas Mavericks last offseason while extension talks with DeRozan stalled.

The Bulls still want DeRozan back next season. And their desire to remain competitive could lead them to hold on to Drummond as well.

“The Philadelphia 76ers have remained active in trade talks for several potential impact players, including DeMar DeRozan … Andre Drummond, and others,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote on February 8. “Most of those trade conversations have happened more earnestly over the past couple of days except for DeRozan.”

Both DeRozan and Drummond have said they will let things play out rather than force anything.

Bulls Could Be Active on Buyout Market

The Bulls’ main source of meaningful in-season additions has come from the buyout market. They added Tristan Thompson down the stretch in 2021-22 to poor results. And they added Patrick Beverley last season in a move that almost led to a playoff berth.

They could look to try their luck on that front once again, with several intriguing candidates potentially hitting the market.

That includes DeRozan’s former teammate Kyle Lowry, whom he has said would fit in Chicago.

“Another item to note: Bulls have an open roster spot so can do 2-for-1 or 3-for-2 trade. But I’ve got them at $1.7M below tax line, always a factor,” Johnson wrote. “If they don’t make deal, Bulls could add player from buyout market and stay under tax.”

The Bulls’ aversion to paying the luxury tax has been linked to their inability to win in the years since the Michael Jordan era.

Injuries Impacted Bulls’ Trade Plans

The Bulls’ most substantial trade piece was LaVine, who elected for foot surgery amid rumored trade talks that would have sent him to the Pistons. At least one team has already “red-flagged” him, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks on February 5.

Head Coach Billy Donovan acknowledged LaVine’s injury likely impacted Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas’ plans.

However, he also noted they had not come to him with anything specific or imminent.