Analyst Weighs In on Bulls Star Zach LaVine’s Bid for Team USA Olympic Roster

After Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine took part in the Olympics in 2020, he returned with a bit of a different reputation. Always known as an athletic scorer, albeit one whose stats had not led to much winning, LaVine was commended for buying into the team and even for his defensive efforts as Team USA brought home the gold.

With the 2024 Olympics in Paris not far away, could he get another chance to step up?

“Zach LaVine was very good for Team USA in Tokyo,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” on August 7. “I know he didn’t have the greatest year last year. But if you got equity with the team, you’ve got a leg up.”

LaVine, 28, averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc in 2022-23.

There were only seven other players who posted similar stat lines last season, per Stathead and four of them are guards just as LaVine is. That is why Windhorst’s guest, Tim Bontemps, suggested LaVine could be “pretty far down” the list behind Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of guys who want to play in this Paris Olympics who are not going to be put on the team,” Bontemps said earlier in the podcast. “There’s going to be some very difficult decisions made in terms of who’s going to play and who’s not.”

Zach LaVine’s First Olympic Trip Was a Success

LaVine has already said that he would like the opportunity to reprise his role for Team USA next summer.

“It would be great whenever you have an opportunity to go out there and play for your country,” LaVine said from Paris ahead of a game against the Detroit Pistons in January, via NBC Sports Chicago. “It’s a great experience. I’ll never forget that, and if I have another shot at doing that, I’d love to.”

LaVine’ averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in just under 19 minutes per game across six contests for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. He was the fifth-leading scorer, finished third in assists, and had the sixth-best plus-minutes on the team.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was effusive with praise for LaVine for his efforts.

“I had a great time,” Kerr said ahead of a tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Bulls in November of 2021, via NBC Sports Chicago. We played golf together a couple times. I loved getting to know him. I thought his willingness to take on a role off the bench for us was huge.

“He just got it. He understood exactly what we needed. Pressure defense, using that athleticism to bother the opponent. And then giving us that great energy off the bench…it was such a smooth sacrifice. I really enjoyed getting to know Zach and just watching him play and watching him interact with the rest of the team.”

2024 Olympics Set to be ‘Most Prolific’

There is also the chance that one of the players on the Team USA roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup could impress beyond the aforementioned Bridges, Brunson, and Edwards.

It’s a good problem for Team USA in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive Olympics.

“The undercurrent happening with Team USA is not just the 2023 World Cup but the 2024 Olympics which has a chance to be the most prolific Olympic tournament, the most intensely competitive Olympic tournament in the modern era,” said Windhorst.