Insider Suggests Bulls ‘Quietly’ Shopping Former Top Pick

The Chicago Bulls have a few loose ends to tie up but that may be by design.

Third-year guard Ayo Dosunmu has been waiting in restricted free agency for an offer sheet to come his way. The Bulls extended the qualifying offer to the youngster, which gave them the right of first refusal in any deal he may sign but there has been very little said about the former University of Illinois standout and Chicago native since.

“They’re just dangling Ayo Dosunmu out there in restricted free agency very quietly,” said Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer on the ‘No Cap Room’ podcast on July 20. “That’s kind of gone under the radar.”

“I feel like this is the biggest play of my career.” Ayo Dosunmu talks us through his gamewinner in Atlanta earlier this season.@zennioptical | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/36sMEQH8Np — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 23, 2023

Fischer went on to compare Dosunmu’s restricted free agency to that of former Bulls Lauri Markkanen in the summer ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Chicago traded Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that brought back Derrick Jones Jr., a lottery-protected first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, and a 2023 second-rounder which the Bulls had to forfeit over tampering violations related to Lonzo Ball. It also became less likely that first-rounder conveys with the Blazers entering a rebuilding phase.

The Bulls are currently on the wrong side of a deal that could end up as a swap of the 2023 Most Improved Player for a role player (who opted out of his contract this offseason) and a pair of second-round picks one of which they never got any benefit from.

But they don’t have to go above and beyond to keep their top pick in 2021 (No. 38 overall).

Chicago added Jevon Carter in free agency and re-signed Coby White who was also set to be a restricted free agent – before free agency even began.

Bulls Expected to Retain Ayo Dosunmu

“They could just get Ayo back on the qualifying offer, which doesn’t help Chicago,” Fischer added. “I don’t think they’re in any much worse of a spot than they were entering this.”

Dosunmu, 23, averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this past season posting numbers very similar to his rookie stats. But his three-point efficiency plummeted from 37.6% as a rookie to 32.1% this past season while he stagnated in other critical areas like playmaking and finishing at the rim.

This is not the first we’ve heard of a potential move other than a return, however unlikely.

“Dosunmu…has limited market value after a backsliding season,” wrote Sam Smith of Bulls.com on June 16. “But he’s well-liked by the coaching staff and management and expected to receive a reasonable contract for two or three seasons.”

An anonymous executive told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney the same thing.

“I am sure they will match any deal,” the executive told Heavy Sports earlier this summer. “But another team can make things difficult by putting in a balloon payment in the third year.”

While his return remains the expectation, until it happens the speculation will continue about a player who could help any number of franchises.

Bulls Asking Price for Zach LaVine ‘Way Too High’

It appears the Bulls are ensuring they won’t get short-changed in any potential trades regarding two-time former All-Star Zach LaVine. Their high price tag has led to a significant roadblock for at least one interested suitor.

But it does not stop there, as Ficher notes the Bulls’ rumored asking price is too steep.

“The Knicks felt like the Bulls’ asking price for LaVine was way too high,” Fichers continued confirming a report from Fred Katz of The Athletic. “That’s what I’ve been hearing, and writing, and reporting too. They value Zach LaVine far above any return Bradley Beal got for Washington. I just don’t know if that’s out there.”

The Washington Wizards received Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four first-round pick swaps (2024, 2026, 2028, 2030), and six second-round picks (2024 through 2028 and 2030) for Beal.

The Wizards came away with impressive rookie Bilal Coulibaly by folding the Indiana Pacers into the deal. But the initial reaction to the trade before Coulibaly put on a show in Summer League was not positive, which the Bulls are already battling.