Insiders Offer Telling Insight Into Injury Update on Bulls’ Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls announced Zach LaVine would miss an additional three to four weeks while he recovers from foot inflammation. They announced the news on the heels of their 111-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on December 6.

LaVine has been at the center of trade rumors dating back to the offseason. This latest injury setback on his timeline might not do much if anything to quell the rumors.

“Here’s where you conspiracy theorists shine,” wrote Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic on December 6. “It’s impossible to not think for a moment that the Bulls are strategically sitting LaVine to ensure he’s not injured if, or when, a palatable trade comes along. Being around LaVine, it’s not something he’d go for — unless he really, really wants out.”

Zach LaVine was in his bag tonight. 36 points | 16-23 FG | 4-8 from three pic.twitter.com/BcM2Ie35cY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2023

LaVine is open to a trade, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The bigger problem for the Bulls is the marketplace. Not only does there appear to be minimal interest from rival teams, but they all know the Bulls are looking to part ways with LaVine. Overcoming that obstacle in negotiations could be Chicago’s biggest challenge.”

“Wednesday’s news can’t be viewed without the backdrop of LaVine and the Bulls both being open to finding him a new home,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on December 6. “In fact, as recently as Monday’s practice, Donovan said LaVine was “a lot better than he was when he was first diagnosed” and that LaVine was “optimistic.”

Zach LaVine and the Bulls’ Struggles

LaVine, 28, is averaging 21.0 points on 56.6% true shooting this season. Those are his lowest marks since the 2017-18. That was his first season in Chicago in which he made just 24 appearances after recovering from a torn ACL. He has mostly been healthy over the last four-plus seasons. But he did enter the 2022-23 campaign slowed by arthroscopic knee surgery.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski previously reported that teams were reluctant to trade for Lavine.

Injury concerns have marred trade rumors around the two-time All-Star in the past. But now the concerns are his contract and whether or not he plays a winning brand of basketball.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."@wojespn with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2023

The Bulls are 0-4 in LaVine’s last four appearances while only enjoying their first winning streak this season without him. He is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract. But he has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he signed the deal.

Zach LaVine’s 3-to-4-Week Timeline ‘Estimated’

“Following an initial period of active rest, it has been determined that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will require an additional estimated 3-4 weeks to treat his current right foot inflammation. Updates will be provided as appropriate,” their official statement read. “Prior to flying to San Antonio on Thursday, LaVine will be available to the media at noon at the Advocate Center.”

The terminology used to describe LaVine’s timeline is key. It could fall anywhere in between the three-to-four-week mark or even surpass it.

The short end of the estimated timeline would have LaVine on track to return against the Indiana Pacers on December 28. Another week and he would be on track to face the Hornets on January 5. Neither timeline would put an end to questions about Lavine’s future.