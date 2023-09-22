Bulls ‘Interested’ in Trading for Former 6th Man of the Year

The Chicago Bulls’ rumored interest in joining the fray for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has taken another turn.

“If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on September 22.

Herro set career highs this past season with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while leading the league in free-throw efficiency on top of averaging 20.1 points on 56.6% true shooting, also a career-high mark. The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Herro has been a central figure in rumors surrounding Lillard.

Portland does not need the 23-year-old Herro who trained with Zach LaVine this offseason.

Zach Lavine x Tyler Herro x Jayson Tatum x Jabari Smith jr 👀💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/vDe5L1RKOM — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) September 2, 2023

The Blazers already have Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the wings alongside rookie Scoot Henderson.

Similarly, Portland has been said to have shown little interest in adding LaVine. He is nearly five years older and comes with a history of knee injuries including having arthroscopic surgery last offseason which forced him to miss four of the Bulls’ first 11 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

No ‘Robust’ Trade Market for Bulls’ Zach LaVine

“For whatever level of activity Chicago has here, the Bulls don’t bill as strong of a partner as Toronto for what the Blazers are attempting to achieve,” Fischer wrote. “There just doesn’t seem to be a robust market for LaVine’s services, with his salary and injury history. His availability has been known around the league since July, yet he remains in Chicago.”

The Bulls’ asking price for LaVine has been described as a “giant roadblock” to a trade.

LaVine is going into the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract, the richest in franchise history.

He also made 77 appearances last season, his most since being traded to Chicago by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018. In the time since then, LaVine has grown somewhat accustomed to trade rumors.

“It’s always rumors. But I always heard where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” LaVine said via NBC Sports Bay Area on August 5. “And, every once in a while, you see a little too much smoke. I’ve been with the Bulls seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks. You don’t love it but you understand the business. I’ve been traded before.”

LaVine went on to restate his love for Chicago, saying he did not foresee a trade anytime soon.

Chicago has held talks with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers regarding a trade for the two-time All-Star, LaVine.

Bulls’ Plans Taking Shape

While LaVine is the youngest of the Bulls’ big three, he seems to be the odd man out when it comes to their plans despite his contract status. They re-signed center Nikola Vucevic on a three-year, $60 million contract on the eve of free agency this offseason.

And, while DeMar DeRozan is going into the final year of his contract, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley made it clear he wants DeRozan to return on a new deal.

LaVine has not made any public trade requests, though he questioned his role last season. But this offseason, in addition to getting back to his normal offseason regimen, he has been around his teammates. He even organized a team outing at Guaranteed Rate Field – home of the Chicago White Sox who share ownership with the Bulls – for a friendly softball match.