Bulls Interested in Sharpshooting Veteran Wing

Do the Chicago Bulls need another wing player? That’s the first thing that should pop into fans’ heads when they hear about the team’s interest in James Ennis.

While the former Orlando Magic player is a strong, 3-and-D style player who would presumably take minutes away from the likes of Troy Brown Jr. and Javonte Green, he isn’t a big, which is what the Bulls would seemingly be on the hunt to find.

Still, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Bulls have shown interest in the 31-year-old journeyman.

What Does Ennis Potentially Provide the Bulls?

Ennis is a veteran who has played for seven teams during his NBA career. He could potentially fill a role similar to the one Garrett Temple played for the Bulls last season.

According to Buzz of On Tap Sports, Ennis’ two-way play could fill a need. He wrote:

Ennis, who most recently played for the Orlando Magic, provides athleticism as a guard/forward and is an above-average defender as well. Ennis has the ability to fill a need for the Bulls — more defense. The 31-year-old is also a decent three-point shooter with a career average of 36% from behind the arc. In Orlando last season, Ennis averaged 8.4 PPG, 1.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG while shooting 47% from the field on 5.9 attempts per game. Ennis also shot 43% from three-point range on 2.5 attempts per game.

While I’m not against the Bulls adding Ennis, it doesn’t appear to be a move that is as necessary as finding at least one, and a backup big men to play behind Patrick Williams.

Currently, Williams, who is already a smallish 4, has no backup.

The Options Are Getting Thin for the Bulls at Power Forward

When the Bulls weren’t able to convince Paul Millsap to sign, the pickings started to look even more slim. Chicago has been linked to 22-year-old energy big Jarred Vanderbilt, which would be an excellent pick-up for the team.

Vanderbilt is 6’9″ and wiry.

He’s the kind of player who can be a terror on the offensive glass and as a weak-side help defender, but he is still a bit raw. Even with that, Vanderbilt would be the best potential signing for the Bulls at this point.

If you grouped Vanderbilt with Ennis, signing the latter would be a lot more understandable. Vanderbilt is a restricted free agent, so signing him isn’t an open-and-shut case. Still, the two signings could raise the team’s overall athleticism while also delivering some more defense.

The Bulls also have a two-way spot open, and that should also go to a big man. Along the same lines as Vanderbilt is former G-League standout Simmi Shittu. He has played some spot duties with the Bulls and flashed an active body in each opportunity. With the Bulls having a void along the frontcourt, this should be another year Shittu gets a chance to contribute as a two-way player.

