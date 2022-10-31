Sixers Star Joel Embiid Throws Major Shade at Bulls

When last the Chicago Bulls hit the court on Saturday, the team and its fans experienced arguably their biggest gut punch since the 2022-23 campaign tipped off. After battling all the way back from a 19-point deficit, the Bulls ultimately watched as their bout with the Philadelphia 76ers slipped away in the final seconds, falling below .500 in the process.

The reasons for the setback were many, to be sure. However, Sixers big man Joel Embiid did more stomping on the collective hearts of Bulls Nation than anyone.

The five-time All-Star scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Also: it was his three-point shot with just under 20 seconds remaining that broke a 109-109 tie and put Philly up for good.

Embiid wasn’t content just to dominate on the floor and then cap off the effort with a game-winning shot, though. After escaping the United Center with the win, he hopped on to social media to rub additional salt into Chicago’s wounds.

Joel ‘Troels’ Bulls With Instagram Post

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Embiid updated his Instagram timeline with a picture of himself celebrating on the Windy City hardwood. The two-word caption that he included with the snap understandably got the Bulls faithful into a tizzy.

“Aaron Rodgers,” Embiid wrote.

Of course, Rodgers — the Green Bay Packers QB and four-time NFL MVP — famously declared, “I’ve owned you all my f*****g life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you,” after beating the Chicago Bears in 2021. He wasn’t wrong, either, and the Packers are still running circles around the Bears now.

Both teams may be languishing in the standings with identical 3-5 records currently, but the Packers’ week two win over the Bears improved Rodgers’ head-to-head record against the team to a jaw-dropping 23-5 mark. The Bears’ next opportunity to start breaking that cycle will come in week 13 when they host the Packers at Soldier Field.

In any case, Embiid probably has more right to declare ownership over a Chicago-based sports franchise than just about any opposing player, Rodgers included.

Embiid Has Yet to Taste Defeat at the Hands of the Bulls

Since playing his first game against the Bulls back in January of 2018, Embiid has gone a perfect 12-0 against the club. He has put up monster numbers in doing so, too. As it stands, the big man is averaging 29.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals against Chicago.

His best effort came in February of last year at Wells Fargo Center when he established a new career high with his first-ever 50-point game.

Understandably, Bulls fans are getting fed up with losing to Embiid, and perhaps even more disenchanted with him putting a spotlight on the phenomenon.

“Hate this guy,” wrote one Redditor in response to Embiid’s post.

“He has to s**t talk to stay relevant,” commented another. “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

“It’s fair, but a weird flex considering he’s also missed at least 16 of those matchups since he’s been drafted,” a third fan reminded.

The Bulls next game against Embiid and Co. will be on January 6 of 2023 in the City of Brotherly Love.