Bulls Rookie Suffers ‘Potentially Serious Knee Injury’: Report

The Chicago Bulls signed undrafted rookie free agent forward Justin Lewis to a two-way contract just ahead of the start of the summer league. Unfortunately, Lewis has suffered what NBC Sports’ KC Johnson called “A potentially serious knee injury,” and that the Bulls fear could be a torn ACL.

According to Johnson, Lewis’ injury was suffered in an offseason workout the 20-year-old out of Marquette was doing on his own. Until official word comes through on Lewis’ injury, we won’t know his return or recovery timetable. Still, typically, a torn ACL would almost certainly keep him out for the upcoming NBA season.

Given his lack of experience, a return late in the upcoming regular season or in the postseason probably isn’t going to happen if he has torn his ACL. Lewis would need to get the required reps and experience before he could be expected to help the Bulls.

While Lewis might have been able to supply some backup minutes behind Patrick Williams in a best-case scenario before the injury, his most likely assignment would have been with the Windy City Bulls to begin the season. If he proves to have suffered a serious knee injury, his plans will be drastically changed.

It seems likely the Bulls will continue to keep Lewis as at least a small part of their future plans, but any idea of him ultimately joining the rotation during the 2022-23 season is gone.

The Bulls Still Need a Veteran Power Forward

Even before Lewis’ injury, the Bulls needed to address the lack of depth behind Williams. Currently, Chicago doesn’t have a legit option to spell Williams. Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green have proven to provide some positional versatility, but neither are ideal options for backup minutes at the 4 because they stand 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-4, respectively.

Chicago won’t have many options if they look at free agents available. Blake Griffin is one name that has surfaced in speculative rumors, and another former Brooklyn Nets frontcourt player LaMarcus Aldridge is also still available on the free-agent market.

The Bulls need a power forward option that can be adequate defensively, provide some toughness and ideally, shoot the three at 35% or better.

Is Carmelo Anthony the Best Option?

Carmelo Anthony would check almost all of those boxes, though he hasn’t ever had a reputation as a great defender. SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell floated this concept:

I have a dumb Bulls free agency idea I talked myself into: Carmelo Anthony on the minimum. Bulls need shooting. Melo still has more gravity than the majority of the roster. Feels like he'd vibe well with Zach + DeMar. They can use a 6'8 guy. Plus the billboards are already made. pic.twitter.com/1V2RcwAF6U — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) June 28, 2022

The 28-year-old future Hall-of-Famer is 6-foot-8. He is physical on offense, still an adequate rebounder, and his NBA peers respect him; Anthony can also still shoot the three.

Last season, in 69 games, Melo averaged 13.3 points per game, playing 26 minutes per contest. Anthony made 37.5% of his three-point attempts, taking 5.8 per game. Anthony’s presence could bolster the Bulls’ bench from a production standpoint, but he could also offer leadership and presence.

With Anthony, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic, and Melo’s former head coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Billy Donovan, the Bulls could be a popular team with veterans who might be eligible for buyouts next season.