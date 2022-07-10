Bulls Undrafted Free Agent Rookie Being Called a ‘Steal’

The Chicago Bulls’ offseason isn’t getting much respect in the NBA universe, but one of their most understated moves might turn out to be one of the most impacting.

The Bulls signed undrafted 6-foot-7 free-agent forward Justin Lewis to a two-way contract which means he will split time between the G-League and the Bulls’ roster. Lewis is already being called a steal for the Bulls by Will Gotlieb of AllChicago.

In Lewis’ Summer League debut, Lewis had a decent performance though he didn’t shoot the ball well from distance. Lewis finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and a steal in 24 minutes. He made 4 of 9 shots from the field but missed both of his three-point attempts.

If there is a primary weakness to his game, it is his consistency in shooting the ball from three-point range. He made 34% of his threes at Marquette in 2021-22, and there is hope he can continue to improve in that area.

Lewis sports a 7-foot-inch wingspan, an NBA body from a bulk standpoint, an excellent motor as well as the willingness and ability to defend multiple positions. He projects as a power forward/small forward with positional versatility on defense capable of playing small-ball center.

As you watch him move around on the floor and take in some of his better moments in college, it is tough to imagine every team in the NBA–especially those with a second-round pick–passing on him.

Play

Justin Lewis 2021-22 Season Highlights #Marquette #MarchMadness #NCAA basketballnews.com/draft/2022-big-board/players/justin-lewis 2022-03-21T16:36:44Z

Will Lewis Work His Way Into a Guaranteed Deal?

Players on a two-way deal can play up to 50 regular season games with the NBA team before they have to be converted to a traditional contract. By design, a player on a two-way deal would spend the majority of their season playing in the G-League.

This provides the player the minutes they need to continue to develop while also getting some time and experience with the big club. In some instances, a player can prove themselves ready to contribute in the NBA, thus getting signed for the remainder of the season.

This happened with the Bulls last season with Alfonzo McKinnie. Lewis won’t have as much experience as McKinnie, who had already played in 165 NBA games prior to being signed by Chicago out of the G-League.

Lewis will need to continue to improve through the Summer League experience as well as show his worth in the preseason and G-League to get an opportunity.

Where Does He Slot into the Bulls’ Rotation?

As it stands, the Bulls don’t have a true power forward to play behind Patrick Williams. Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. filled in admirably for Williams while he was injured, but they are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively.

At times, the small lineup approach works, but against certain matchups, the Bulls will need size. While the beginning of the upcoming season is probably a bit too soon for this vision to come into fruition, there is a chance Lewis could be Williams’ primary backup at power forward.

If he can raise his three-point efficiency while gaining experience and strength to defend the frontcourt positions effectively, Lewis could prove to be an invaluable addition to the Bulls’ rotation and one of the biggest steals in the 2022 NBA Draft.