Analyst Name-Drops Bulls as ‘Threat’ to Block Lakers, Sign Mavericks’ Free Agent

While the NBA is going into a quiet period before training camps open in September, the Chicago Bulls are popping up in connection to free agents. And they’re even being called a “threat” to block the Los Angeles Lakers from one.

“The Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing [Christian] Wood,” wrote Dan Woike of the L.A. Times on July 19 citing sources with knowledge of the situation. “The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season.”

Wood, 27, averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc in 2023-23.

He just finished a three-year, $41 million contract.

Woike went on to point out that the Lakers are limited to offering Wood more than the veteran minimum, worth $2.6 million for a player with his years of service after giving Gabe Vincent the full non-taxpayers mid-level exception in free agency. He also noted the stigma about players believing once they accept a minimum deal, that is all they will ever receive.

This could create the opportunity for the Bulls to come in with a relatively over-the-top offer to secure Wood who offers a much-needed skill set behind – and potentially alongside – starter Nikola Vucevic and backup Andre Drummond.

“I’m going to keep saying this: The Bulls need to add shooting,” wrote K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago on May 3. “That’s where I think the midlevel exception is going to be utilized.”

This is also not the first time the Bulls have been named as a potential landing spot for Wood.

“He could have suitors from the many teams with cap room, including two of his former teams—the Pistons (who need shooting) and the Rockets,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus on May 5. “If he can’t find a team with space, Wood will seek a team’s NTMLE in the $12.2 million range, such as that of the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets or Bulls.”

While the cap space has dried up thanks to new language in the CBA requiring teams to spend 90% of the cap by opening day, eight teams still have access to the full non-taxpayers mid-level exception, per Spotrac.

Of those, four made the playoffs this past season including the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls used much of their NTMLE on Jevon Carter.

Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade for Christian Wood

“League sources say Dallas has not ruled out participating in a sign-and-trade deal that lands Christian Wood with a new team if it is presented with such a scenario,” wrote Marc Stein of The Stein Line on July 16. “It has been stressed to me that they would have to really like the player they receive in return to partake in such a deal.”

Stein previously reported that Drummond had an eye on Dallas before they added Richaun Holmes in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. But restricted free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu could be a better option for both sides.

Bulls get:

– Christian Wood (sign-and-trade)

Mavericks get:

– Ayo Dosunmu (sign-and-trade)

The Bulls extended a qualifying offer to Dosunmu, 23, but things have been quiet around the youngster since save for speculation that the Toronto Raptors were interested.

With Carter’s arrival, Dosunmu could be superfluous and the perfect trade bait for Dallas.

They signed swingman Matisse Thybulle to a three-year, $33 million offer sheet only to have the Portland Trail Blazers quickly match it to retain him. That led to some outside speculation that they could turn to a target such as Bulls guard Alex Caruso, a First-Team All-Defense selection this past season, as a backup plan.

Perhaps the Bulls can convince the Mavericks that Dosunmu fits along Luka Doncic’s timeline better than the 29-year-old Caruso who also has a history of injuries dating back to his time with the Lakers, though he made a career-high 67 appearances in 2022-23.

Bulls Balancing Lonzo Ball Exception, Luxury Tax Apron

While the Bulls can use that exception created by the NBA with Ball expected to miss all of next season if not longer, they only have until March to do so before it expires. And they are just $8.5 million below the luxury tax threshold.

That $3.9 million difference could be huge in getting Wood to Chicago or somewhere else. The Bulls finished 40-42 this past season and missed the postseason entirely.

They would already have to convince Wood — who does have a bit of a negative reputation — that he would have a large enough role which would likely mean him spending time at power forward where they have fourth-year man Patrick Willams and added veteran Torrey Craig in free agency. All of that could come off as creating a logjam more than an opportunity.

Chicago is one of 11 teams that also has the bi-annual exception ($4.5 million) at their disposal.

It’s unclear if they can acquire the skilled 6-foot-9 big man for that amount. But if his price is really falling as fast as it seems, it would not hurt to take a flier.