Bulls Urged to Sign Troubled 20-Year-Old Guard

Is there a such thing as too many talented guards for one NBA team? Depending on how you look at it, the Chicago Bulls could be approaching that situation?

The Chicago Bulls Talk Twitter account polled its followers on Tuesday asking if the team should be interested in signing troubled, but talented 20-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr.

If the Cleveland Cavs waive Kevin Porter Jr, would you add him to this roster? Can assign him to the G League and try to put him in the right direction. Still only 20 and averaged 10 PPG on 44.2% FG last season. — Chicago Bulls Talk (@BullsSource) January 19, 2021

Porter’s Situation is Complicated

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to release or trade Porter after an outburst that resulted in him being asked to clean out his locker, and his teammates being informed he was no longer a part of the organization. Porter had been inactive all season for personal reasons.

After a promising rookie season that saw him average 10 points per game during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign, Porter alarmed friends, followers, and teammates with social media posts that suggested he may be struggling with mental health issues.

The 6’4″ guard was also arrested on a weapons charge in November. However, those charges were dropped in December. At this point, he may be a hard sell for any team in a trade, and a signing after he is released will probably come in a low-risk, high-reward situation.

Where Would Porter Fit?

If the Bulls were interested, he’d likely land with the G League team for now. However, that wouldn’t provide him much of an opportunity because the Windy City Bulls aren’t even participating in the G-League bubble.

On the main roster, the Bulls already have Coby White, Zach LaVine, Garrett Temple, Ryan Arcidiacono, Denzel Valentine, a soon-to-be-returning Tomas Satoransky, Adam Mokoka, and Devon Dotson who has only seen brief action in one game. Needless to say, 8 guards on a roster is plenty unless Chicago was adding someone who brought something to the table that the others don’t offer.

Bulls Need a Point Guard, Not Another Shooting Guard

If you’ve watched the Bulls this season then you know the team’s biggest need is at point guard. A lead guard who can create for others, knock down an open jump shot, execute well in pick-and-roll, and create their own shot as a secondary option–while defending consistently on the other end–is perhaps the missing piece for Chicago.

While Porter Jr. is talented and hopefully has a future in the NBA, he doesn’t fit that mold. When you also consider he seems to have some personal issues to work through before he’s ready to return to an NBA team, it would make no sense for the Bulls to further crowd their guard rotation with a player who, at his best, still doesn’t fill the void the team has in its lineup.

I’d like to see Porter land with a coach and organization that has the right things in place for him to overcome his issues and play a positive role on the court and in a community. The Bulls aren’t that franchise right now.

