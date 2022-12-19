Ex-Bulls Prospect Officially Signs With Euro Powerhouse

The Chicago Bulls shook things up on the back end of their roster over the weekend, freeing a two-way spot and then filling it with point guard Carlik Jones. It was a move that likely drew approval from those in tune with the team’s Windy City G League affiliate.

After showing out for the Bulls during summer league, the 24-year-old Jones has dominated at the G League level — just as he did with the Texas Legends last season. Over 16 Showcase Cup appearances, he’s averaging 21.0 points, 7.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Still, some might call the decision to give Jones two-way status a surprise, as the player the Bulls ultimately parted with to clear the way for him was none other than Kostas Antetokounmpo, who obviously shares DNA with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It didn’t take long for the Greek Freak’s younger brother to land on his feet, though.

Kostas Antetokounmpo Joins Turkish Team

Kostas Antetokoumpo | Season Dunks | 2021-22 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Kostas Antetokounmpo of LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne made a lot of spectacular finishes during the 2021-22 EuroLeague Regular Season! ABOUT EUROLEAGUE BASKETBALL Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered… 2022-04-16T06:00:13Z

Per an announcement from the team on Monday, the younger Antetokounmpo has officially put pen to paper on a deal with Fenerbahce of the Basketball Super League in Turkey. That’s the same club that currently has ex-NBAers Carsen Edwards, Jonathan Motley and Nemanja Bjelica on its roster.

Alas, the latter two players have dealt with injuries this season, leaving Fenerbahce short in the frontcourt — an area where the 6-foot-10 Antetokounmpo may be able to help. Despite any absences it has incurred, however, Fenerbahce has rolled to a 9-2 record in domestic competition.

Still, while the injuries sort themselves out, Antetokounmpo may just have an opportunity to play with the Istanbul-based club, something he didn’t really get in Chicago. He wasn’t exactly a high-usage player in France’s LNB Pro A league last season, either.

Antetokounmpo didn’t play a single minute for Chicago this season. And he only averaged 11.9 minutes per game while suiting up for ASVEL in 2021-22.

This much is certain about his new situation — the powers that be have an understanding of his skill set. Fenerbahce’s play-caller, Dimitrios Itoudis, also serves as head coach for the Greek national team. And he just coached the Antetokounmpo Bros. and their cohorts to a fifth-place finish at EuroBasket 2022.

Antetokounmpo appeared in 12 Showcase Cup games with the Bulls’ G League squad this season, averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per outing.

Billy Donovan Talks Swapping Antetokounmpo for Jones

In the wake of the move to jettison Antetokounmpo in favor of Jones, Bulls coach Billy Donovan hyped the latter for his efforts as the affiliate squad’s floor general.

“Carlik had been around summer league, had some time in the preseason. Very, very cerebral player, smart player. He’s done a really good job with the G League in terms of running the team and, I think, incorporating everybody,” Donovan said over the weekend, via NBC Sports Chicago.

Donovan did note that Antetokounmpo’s loss would be felt, but he also made it clear that the team sees Jones as someone who could have a real future with the franchise.

“It’s always tough when someone is let go…” Donovan added. “Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for [Jones], but I think he’s got very, very good upside and good promise.”