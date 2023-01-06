Bulls Urged to Pursue Rising Forward, 20-Plus PPG Scorer

Former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams continues to show flashes for the Chicago Bulls, but they came in rapid succession during his team’s bout with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Williams scored a season-high 22 points against the Nets, hitting 6-of-8 shots from the floor — and 3-of-4 tries from distance — while adding seven boards, two assists and two steals. It was a performance that hearkened back to his playoff run against the Milwaukee Bucks, a series that got Bulls Nation all hot and bothered about his future.

Clearly, the Florida State product is an important long-term piece for the club. However, his future may not be at the power forward spot he’s currently manning. There’s a reason, after all, that head coach Billy Donovan toyed with starting Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. over him during the pre-season.

If Arturas Karnisovas, Donovan and the rest of the Bulls’ decision-makers did ultimately decide that Williams was better-suited for the wing — or another team entirely — they could potentially make a play for the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma, who one analyst just floated as a trade target.

B/R: Kyle Kuzma Could Cover Bulls’ ‘Biggest Weak Spots’

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley just dropped his list of hypothetical trade targets for Chicago as we draw ever closer to the league’s February 9 deadline for deal-making. Kuzma, who’s hitting his stride as scorer and playmaker in DC this season, was the clear frontrunner.

In 38 appearances for the Wizards in 2022-23, the 27-year-old is averaging a career-best 21.3 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Where his net swing is concerned, Washington has been seven points per 100 possessions better when he has been on the court compared to when he sits.

Wrote Buckley:

If the Bulls don’t mind dipping into their remaining resources, then splurging on a big forward who plays both ends would help cover one of this roster’s biggest weak spots. Kyle Kuzma could check that box.

As noted by Buckley, the 6-foot-9 Kuzma could slide between the three, four and even small-ball five spots on a situational basis. And he’s also an offensive chameleon who can create opportunities for himself or get them cutter or spot-up shooter. He’s an improving defender, too.

However, that “splurge” verbiage definitely rings true where acquiring him is concerned.

As it stands, Kuzma has a $13-million player option on his deal for 2023-24. He’s eligible for an extension through June 30, but he’s not expected to sign one with his market value likely falling in the $20-25 million range. So, in addition to sending out a lot to get him, the Bulls would likely have to fork over a hefty sum to keep him, too.

Kuzma Understands the Cost of Winning

While his numbers and physical talents are his biggest selling points, Kuzma has another aspect that’s undoubtedly attractive to prospective suitors like the Bulls. Specifically, he’s already won an NBA championship and understands the nuts and bolts of the accomplishment.

“I got a taste of winning at a young age, and people, they don’t really always have an opportunity to win and be on teams that win in this league. It’s really far rarer than people think,” Kuzma told The Washington Post recently.

“You should not take winning for granted, and that’s one thing that I’ve realized in my career — don’t take winning situations for granted. I’m not saying it’s always a happy workplace, because LA was a s*** show. But everyone was on the same page, everyone knew what they had to do and tried to do it. That’s rare in this league.”