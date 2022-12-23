Favorite Emerges in DeMar DeRozan Sweepstakes as Bulls Near ‘Full Rebuild’

Because of the Chicago Bulls‘ struggles this season, many are keeping their eyes peeled on if Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may potentially get traded. BetOnline.AG posted their most recent odds on who DeRozan’s next team could be, with the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as the favorite (+200). Right behind the Lakers are the Miami Heat (+400) and Boston Celtics (+500).

The Lakers are also not doing too well this season. They are 13-18, which places them 13th in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers agreed to a 2023 first-round pick swap with the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, so if they finish lower than the Pelicans, who are 19-12 and half a game out of the first seed in the West, they will swap picks with them.

Contract-wise, the Lakers could offer Russell Westbrook in a trade, though the Bulls would have to add more salary to complete such a trade for Westbrook. Asset-wise, the Lakers could offer their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Though, should they discuss a deal with the Bulls, the two sides would probably have to discuss the protections on those picks.

Bulls May Start Full Rebuild, Says Exec

At 12-18 and potentially sending a top-4 protected first-round pick this season thanks to the Nikola Vučević trade, the Bulls may have to entertain that their next course of action is rebuilding. An Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Bulls are more likely to start a rebuild rather than tear it all down this season.

“A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going to happen this year, but they could get started on it,” the exec told Deveney. “They’re not going to trade away Zach LaVine during the season. They will have an easier time with moving on from DeMar DeRozan if that is where they go, but even that, it is something they would wait until the summer to do rather than try to pull off a move at the deadline.”

The real conundrum is what to do with Nikola Vučević, whose contract expires after this season. If the Bulls decide to start over, trading Vučević would be a logical first step to recoup some value for him to prevent him from walking away in free agency. Of course, even if the Bulls decide to retool instead of rebuild, they may trade him anyway since he has not worked out as well as they would have liked.

Executives Believe DeRozan May Ask Out This Offseason

In a December 22 Bleacher Report story, insider Chris Haynes reported that executives around the league believe DeRozan may ask out this summer due to the Bulls’ struggles.

“The Chicago Bulls are dealing with some dysfunction as it pertains to team chemistry and accountability while stationed 11th in the Eastern Conference standings (13-18). If matters don’t improve this season, rival executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason,” Haynes said.

In light of his play this season, Haynes previewed what the Bulls’ options are with DeRozan should he stay on the Bulls past this season.

“DeRozan, who has been the Bulls’ most consistent star, has one year remaining on his deal. Playing on an expiring contract is a non-starter for most high-caliber players. The options: Extend after the season or ask for a new location. Chicago has its work cut out.”